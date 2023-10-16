Meghan McCain Says Watching 'The View' is Like Looking at Ex's Instagram: "I Don't Have Time"

Meghan McCain has moved on from ABC's The View and claimed she 'doesn't have time' to watch the show. However, one thing she does miss is the wardrobe people of the show. Since her exit from the talk show in 2021, McCain has not been keeping up with the opinions of her former co-hosts like Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin.

The former conservative pundit McCain said she's no longer a viewer of The View. During an interview, the 38-year-old revealed, "Partly it's just because of my lifestyle," adding, "I don't have time to watch this kind of content," reported The Messenger. However, she loves podcasts and tune-in frequently. "I do listen to a lot of podcasts."

As for catching up with the show, McCain said, "And you know, it's kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend's Instagram; it's just not great for you. So no, I don't watch." The former host is gearing up for her podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, under her own Citizen Cain Productions banner.

While recalling her time on the ABC's talk show, McCain revealed she misses the show's wardrobe people the most. The mother of two said, "I still miss the wardrobe people." She explained, "I just love getting dressed up. So I miss the wardrobe people the most, and they're very kind," adding, "They have been the wardrobe people the entire history of the show."

McCain was part of the longest-running show from 2017 to 2021, during which she had heated arguments with her co-hosts like Behar and Goldberg. She rose to fame with The View, and in her 2022 memoir Bad Republican, she detailed her reason for her exit from the talk show.

The television host wrote, "I had a lot of good memories on the show, and it was a privilege to be part of such an iconic piece of TV history," reported US Weekly. Despite this, she claimed some objectionable things happened on the show, which prompted her to quit.

McCain continued, "For whatever reason, there's a deep level of misogyny about the way The View is covered and written about in the media," adding, "where tabloids are always writing about the co-hosts hating each other backstage. My take on the show is that working at The View brings out the worst in people."

"I believe that all the women and the staff are working under conditions where the culture is so f—ked up, it feels like quicksand," McCain claimed. However, the former ABC show host has since moved on to launch her own production company and is excited to kick off her own podcast.

"I was very resistant to do a podcast for a long time; it was an oversaturated market in a lot of different ways," confessed McCain. "But honestly, I had such a hard time finding political voices that really speak to me and with me." She added, "I want people on, I don't agree with too, that's part of it."

"You could have heated arguments that are respectful, but I'm not here to make a spectacle. And I hope the more episodes come out, people will see that," concluded McCain. After leaving The View, her next gig was writing a column for the Daily Mail, and now her podcast is scheduled to premiere on October 17, 2023.

