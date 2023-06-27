Meghan McCain Harshly Critiques Intimate Scenes of 'And Just Like That' in Furious Rant

The View alum Meghan McCain recently slammed the spin-off of Sex and The City franchise, And Just Like That. McCain recently wrote for the Daily Mail and explained why she believes that the show is "woke slop." The former host criticized many of the intimate seasons for being "vulgar" and too graphic. And Just Like That which premiered in 2021 features the original cast playing their characters who are now in their 50s.

The new show released two episodes of its second season on on Thursday, June 22, on HBO Max. Meghan McCain appeared to have a rather strong reaction to this newest season of the reboot. McCain's article strongly emphasized her dissatisfaction with the show as she broke down the parts she disliked with a passion.

The 38-year-old wrote, "And just like that... I can't watch another second of this lazy, woke slop," just as she began her article. She claimed that Sarah Jessica Parker, the star of the show, along with the producers knew of "'the hows of disappointment" and have let down the passionate and enthusiastic fans of the original series, such as McCain herself. McCain believes that the spin-off ruined a deeply cherished franchise that was beloved for its "sharp dialogue, compelling characters and plots broaching taboo topics."

She then highlighted that the original show broached "topics that mainstream American entertainment had never dared touch." The former host said she was excited to watch the new show because it focused on better representing marginalized groups and examined labels like "trans, cis, white, black." McCain also said she was excited to watch Kim Cattrall return as her iconic character, Samantha Jones. However, the show did not meet McCain's expectations.

McCain then broke down the major and minor details of the show, including the scenes that she found most irritating. She pointed out that Sara Ramirez, who plays the non-binary character Diaz, is the only new addition to the cast. The character Diaz is "reduced to nothing more than a stereotype," with them being portrayed "as a hyper-aggressive queer, non-binary person." According to the former host, the intimate scenes between characters Che Diaz and Miranda Holmes appeared "super-kinky" throughout the episodes, further reinforcing stereotypes of Queer intimacy and romance.

McCain found the second episode to be rather graphic, noting that the intimate scene between Holmes and Diaz didn't "come off as pioneering." She describes it as "cheap and insulting" and questioned why the relationship between the two characters on show was defined solely on sex. "It's an ugly stereotype," said McCain.

Another issue that McCain found with this show was that there was a lack of clarity concerning some of the characters. "It would be nice if the producers let actor Sara Ramirez explore Che's character and explain why Miranda moved across the country, leaving her husband, Steve, and son, Brady," expressed McCain.

McCain concluded her article by highlighting that while "Sex And The City led American culture, And Just Like That is desperately playing catch-up with a world that's passed it by." She finally added a plea that loyal viewers of the renowned show deserved something much better. "The loyal audience deserves something better than this echo of the original," concluded McCain.

