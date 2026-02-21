Meghan Markle’s Subtle Shot at Trump Could Backfire on Prince Harry

Experts say that Meghan Markle’s criticism of Trump could prove to be harmful for Prince Harry in light of the renewed immigration probe in the U.S. The Duke could have his visa application rejected after he admitted to narcotics usage in his memoir, Spare.

The BBC reported that documents regarding his U.S. visa application have been unveiled in court, and the Duke could be disqualified from obtaining a U.S. visa as he concealed his drug usage.

The prince concealed his past addiction, which would have rejected his U.S. visa application at once. He is accused of using his wealth and privilege to live in the country.

Why Meghan Markle Is Being Accused of Using Donald Trump to Spark Divorce From Prince Harry https://t.co/AUVjb8buXp pic.twitter.com/FbPZ1Gwzie — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) February 15, 2026

Trump recently faced widespread backlash after commenting that the U.S. never really needed the NATO forces in Afghanistan. He deliberately dismissed the forces’ contribution and even stated that they had been “a little off the frontlines.”

Meghan Markle took to her Instagram to post a story, seemingly as a clapback to Trump’s comments. However, she is now being blamed for triggering political tensions and increasing pressure on her husband, who is already facing scrutiny after admitting to using narcotics in the past.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a photo of Harry serving in Afghanistan, along with photos from the Invictus Games, which gives a platform to wounded, injured, or sick service personnel or veterans.

Over a dozen Czech soldiers were killed in Afghanistan. No comment yet (unless I’ve missed it) from @AndrejBabis, @prezidentpavel or @mzvcr to President’s Trump’s extraordinarily offensive remarks about NATO allies “staying a little off the front lines.” pic.twitter.com/RXyjv9QKQh — Rob Cameron (@BBCRobC) January 23, 2026

On the surface, Meghan’s move seems harmless and is even being praised by some for taking a stance for her husband publicly. However, some experts believe that she could be using it as a political weapon to divert attention from the scrutiny her marriage is currently facing.

“Posting those images when Trump is already under fire was a calculated move. Meghan knows exactly how provocative invoking Afghanistan is in U.S. politics, especially when Harry’s visa status is being questioned,” one expert stated.

During his 10-year-long British Army career, Prince Harry participated in two tours in Afghanistan: First between 2007 and 2008, and then again in 2012.

Meghan Markle shares viral video of husband Prince Harry in uniform to commemorate Veterans Dayhttps://t.co/Nx0ljQW4Gy pic.twitter.com/S9xxEAWuIR — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) November 12, 2025

He reportedly flew Apache helicopters from Camp Bastion. Harry, who claims to have killed 25 Taliban combatants, has spoken publicly about his experience serving in the army.

“I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there… thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters.”

“Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost. Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace,” he revealed.