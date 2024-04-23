Meghan Markle’s Podcast at an Offset Before Debut Due to ‘Conflicts'

Back in February, Meghan Markle thrilled her followers by announcing a brand-new collaboration with Lemonada. Her podcast Archetypes has its first season available on the podcast network, and it has been confirmed that she will also be creating a new series.

However, it seems that concerns over potential problems with the debut of Markle's new lifestyle business American Riviera Orchard have caused delays for the new program.

Reportedly, Richard Eden, the editor for Mail Online, said that Archetypes would be published next year 'at the earliest' in collaboration with Lemonada Media. Eden wrote for the Daily Mail, "A source [who is based in California] tells me there is not expected to be any work broadcast this year.

The relaunch of Meghan's Archetypes podcast got pushed back to 2025." Additionally, Eden said that Lemonada did not want Meghan's upcoming Netflix series, which is currently shooting, to 'overshadow' the podcast's debut.

According to the article, Lemonada worries that there could be 'scheduling conflicts' between Meghan's new series and the podcast premiere. According to sources, Meghan had a list of 'very high-profile guests' lined up for her new podcast. Markle debuted her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, in 2021. Among the guests were tennis star Serena Williams and Mariah Carey. However, after only 12 episodes, the joy of her podcasting triumph was short-lived.

During their three-year contract with Spotify, Meghan, and Prince Harry only produced fewer than 13 hours of material; nevertheless, their recent agreement with Lemonada was seen as the beginning of a new chapter in their lives as they continue to pursue new business endeavors.

Earlier this year, Meghan released a statement announcing her partnership with Lemonada. As reported by Today, she said during a press release, "I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.Our plan to re-release 'Archetypes' so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

It was disclosed that Netflix was working on two unnamed non-fiction projects with the Duchess and the Duke a few weeks following her announcement. However, Lilibet, who is two, and Archie, who is four, won't be in either.

As reported by The Sun, Markle's program, which is not being recorded in the couple's house, is supposed to 'celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship.' It happened soon after Meghan debuted American Riviera Orchard, her new business that sells lifestyle, culinary, garden, and home things. Before the debut, Meghan served out exquisitely packaged gift baskets to friends and influencers, giving the public their first look at the company. Prince Harry is in the middle of producing a television show on polo.