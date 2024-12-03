Meghan Markle’s Calls to Hollywood Executives Get Snubbed, Expert Claims: “People in LA...”

Since stepping away from royal duties in 2020, Meghan Markle has given her all to her creative endeavors. However, her journey in the entertainment industry post return to the US, isn't one of success. Numerous projects she has undertaken have faced obstacles or have been canceled. Markle's aspirations to dominate the LA crowd seem to be dwindling, as reports suggest that power players in Hollywood are no longer picking her calls.

Meghan Markle at Austin Convention Center on Mar 8, 2024, in Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gary Miller)

Hollywood's enthusiasm for Markle appears to have cooled, as per Tom Sykes, an editor for The Daily Beast. Sykes suggested that her former industry colleagues are now avoiding her calls. NewsNation's entertainment correspondent, Paula Froelich, also supported the rumors of this purported change in attitude towards Markle. As reported by Marca, Froelich argued, "This is what happens when you haven't actually made money...you fall [down] the totem pole of importance. People in LA roll their eyes at them."

After stepping away from royal life, Prince Harry and Markle quickly captured Hollywood’s interest, landing high-profile deals with Netflix and Spotify that promised a dazzling start to their new chapter. However, after just 12 episodes, Markle's much-hyped Archetypes podcast came to an abrupt end as Spotify canceled the deal. Updates about her Netflix cooking show have also conspicuously alluded media outlets despite it allegedly having been filmed months ago. This has led many to wonder if it will ever be released. As reported by the Daily Express, her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is also facing difficulties as its trademark applications stand halted by bureaucratic hurdles at the U.S. trademarks office.

Nevertheless, Markle continues to leverage her remaining celebrity connections to generate interest in the brand's line of jams. According to reports, she gifted her high-end fruit preserves to celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, and Tracee Ellis Ross in a marketing move. A source said, "Meghan has been meticulously curating gift packages filled with a selection of all her favorite things — and of course, plenty of her jams — to send to the who’s who of Hollywood." The person added, "While there is no doubt it’s about promoting her American Riviera Orchard brand, it’s also about spreading goodwill and trying to remind people of her softer side."

Since moving to Montecito California, there have been claims that Markle has cut ties with some members of her inner group. However, as reported by OK! Magazine, sources claim that the Duchess is now reestablishing connections within her network. This comes as rumors grow of a possible rift between the Duchess and Harry who has increasingly been making solo appearances. According to insiders, Markle sees the upcoming holiday season as a great chance to rebuild ties and get over her recent depressive slump. They said, "She has been feeling increasingly lonely recently and wants to concentrate on strengthening friendships."