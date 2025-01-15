Meghan Markle’s $8K Heirloom: The Priceless Legacy for Daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle has her mind set on what she will pass down to her daughter Princess Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex’s jewelry collection could be estimated to cost a fortune. There is one particular piece in the ex-royal’s collection that she will leave for her daughter.

The tradition of inheriting precious ornaments isn’t new to Markle who is a mother of two. The former actress has inherited many of Princess Diana‘s jewels that the late royal left behind. Meghan’s current collection must cost millions taking into account the pieces she inherited from Diana.

meghan markle wearing princess diana’s cartier tank watch given to her by prince harry pic.twitter.com/yCLWWb4ts6 — e🐅 (@divineysl) September 7, 2022

Before she passed away, Diana made her wishes regarding her jewelry clear in a letter. “I would like you to allocate all my jewelry to the share to be held by my sons,” she had written. The late royal added, “So that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it.”

Princess Lilibet, who is only 3, has already secured an invaluable piece of accessory for her to wear in the future. The Duchess of Sussex has previously mentioned how she would like to leave behind her two-tone Cartier Tank watch for her daughter.

The former actress bought it before she had even met Prince Harry. Even though the ex-royal did not have any children back then, she told Hello! Magazine that she would be passing down the watch to her future daughter.

Meghan had bought the watch as a “splurge” after a very monumental moment in her life. The Suits actress admitted that she always had her eye on the “coveted” watch. “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone,” she said, recalling the moment she made the big purchase.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate the first birthday of baby Lilibet by releasing the first photo of her 💝 pic.twitter.com/bzwjubXcla — About Her (@AboutHerOFCL) June 8, 2022

Markle also revealed how the back of the watch is engraved with ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ In that interview, she mentioned how she would surely be leaving this piece to her daughter. “That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them,” she shared.

Markle made the big purchase in 2015. The two-tone Cartier watch currently costs USD 8,970. Surprisingly, the watch in question is not the only Cartier piece that Meghan owns. Prince Harry has also gifted her his mother’s dual-tone Cartier watch. This is one of the many pieces that Princess Diana left for her son’s wife .

During the Invictus Games ceremony in 2022, Meghan was photographed donning Diana’s Cartier Tank watch. The watch is a gold one, which the ex-royal was spotted wearing several times after the first time she wore it. Meghan, in fact, rarely takes it off and has been spotted wearing it on multiple occasions.

Meghan wore the Tank Française watch on another occasion in 2024. The mother of two was visiting Colombia along with Harry in August of last year. Meghan opted for a simple white top and linen skirt while pairing it with the watch.

Hello! Magazine noted that Meghan was seen wearing multiple invaluable jewelry pieces in the trailer for With Love, Meghan. The estimated value of the jewelry she wore during the Netflix trailer could come up to £70,000.