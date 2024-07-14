Queen Elizabeth Was ‘Bemused’ by Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s Actions Since Moving to America

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle departed the United Kingdom after stepping back from their roles as active members of the royal family. In his controversial memoir, Spare, Harry has reflected on his relocation to America along with Markle, acknowledging their decision to enhance their son Prince Archie's quality of life. Residing in their Montecito home with their children, the couple has made privacy a priority. Meanwhile, Harry has revealed details about Queen Elizabeth's final visit with her great-grandchildren, according to HELLO Magazine.

In his memoir, Harry wrote, "For days and days we couldn’t stop hugging the children, couldn’t let them out of our sight – though I also couldn’t stop picturing them with Granny. The final visit. Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch’s shins. 'Sweetest children,' Granny said, sounding bemused. She’d expected them to be a bit more...American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious." Princess Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara, California. Following her birth, her parents issued a statement.

They said, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe." According to Express, the young royal's name pays tribute to her great-grandmother, Elizabeth, who fondly went by 'Lilibet' in her childhood. Harry and Markle also said, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Archie was born at Portland Hospital on May 6, 2019. Reports say Markle used a birthing ball during labor while Harry experimented with nitrous oxide to understand its effects on the brain and body, and to help manage the pain before childbirth. Harry wrote, "When her contractions began to quicken and deepen, a nurse came and tried to give some laughing gas to Meg. There was none left. The nurse looked at the tank, looked at me, and I could see the thought slowly dawning: 'Gracious, the husband's had it all.'" Yet, the situation was safer and calm when welcoming baby Lilibet.

Harry wrote, "When the big day came we were both surer, calmer - steadier. What bliss, we said, not having to worry about timing, protocols, journalists at the front gate. We drove calmly, sanely to the hospital, where our bodyguards once again fed us. This time they brought burgers and fries from In-N-Out. And fajitas from a local Mexican restaurant for Meg. We ate and ate and then did the Baby Mama dance around the hospital room. Nothing but joy and love in that room." During her birth, the Palace statement read that everyone was "delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."