Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is "determined" to return on screen after her royal romance with Prince Harry. Prior to getting married to a royal family, Markle was well-established in Hollywood with her role in her last project, Suits. And now, after a long pause, she's eyeing a specific project by Kevin Costner to cement her acting career.

Insiders have reported that the 42-year-old wants to be back in the game and has been secretly trying to land a part in Costner's western drama- Horizon: An American Saga. She distanced herself from films to embrace family life with the Duke of Sussex and nurture her kids- 4-year-old Archie and 2-year-old Lilibet.

Markle wants to fulfill her "age-old dream of being a queen of the silver screen," reported Radar Online. A source teased, "Meghan is using the unbelievable new success of her long-canceled series Suits, which is undergoing a revival on streaming, to convince Kevin she's the key to his future success," adding, "and he's listening."

The source also revealed the Horrible Bosses star is "pulling out all the stops" to work with Costner because she believes "it will cement her Hollywood comeback in spectacular fashion. Who knows, this opportunity would be a game-changer for Markle after a series of failed ventures lately.

The "royal" couple are in desperate need of some rebranding. In October 2020, they launched their non-profit Archewell to "uplift and unite communities—local and global, online and offline—one act of compassion at a time." As a result, they landed impressive deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Journalist Jack Shafer said the royalties have taken the pressure upon themselves to release fresh content "before their novelty wears off," reported Express. Also, Markle and Harry's around $21 million podcast deal, Archetypes, collapsed because it terribly failed to impress the listeners.

Apparently, the Sussexes produced only 12 podcasts in a span of two-and-a-half years. Spotify boss revealed, "We thought new innovation was needed to happen here." He continued, "And the truth of the matter is some of it has worked, some of it hasn't. We're learning from those, and we are moving on, and we wish all of the ones we didn't renew with the best of success," per Daily Mail.

So, for Markle to make her "comeback" with Costner's film may help resurrect her career, which eventually might open doors of opportunities in the future. The insider added, "It's the kind of part that could cement her status as a serious actress. "Meghan desperately wants a role in Horizon — because it's scheduled to shoot another two parts after this production wraps."

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex, with her husband, Prince Harry, attended Costner's Santa Barbara fundraiser. The couple were seen mingling with the other famous names at the event. The 68-year-old is a co-writer, producer, and director. He proudly talked about his project, which is expected to be released in 2024.

"Horizon is incredibly meaningful to me. It's really been the hardest thing I've ever done, but it's exactly what I want to do," reported PEOPLE.

