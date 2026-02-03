Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Screaming’ At Netflix Execs To Fix Her Image After Being Savaged Over Father Crisis

The phone hasn’t rung. No knock at the door. No sudden softening after years of silence. Instead, Thomas Markle Sr. is said to be recovering in a hospital in the Philippines after an amputation, while the newest chapter in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s family rupture plays out—once again—in public.

In the past week, the most bruising details have been propelled by tabloid-style reporting: that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has faced an outcry after claims she did not visit or call her father following the operation, and that she is now leaning on Netflix to help ‘control the narrative’ as the backlash grows.

RadarOnline, citing a “Netflix insider,” claims Meghan Markle has been “screaming” at Netflix executives and demanding they make the scandal “go away,” warning that otherwise “they will both suffer for it.” The source alleges she believes the streamer has invested heavily in her and Prince Harry and should therefore “protect their investment.”

Meghan’s representative, according to the same report, insisted she had emailed her father but never received a reply, adding that with the “support of reliable and trusted” people, a note was delivered to him.

As of this writing, there is no confirmation of the alleged conversation between Meghan Markle and Netflix. So, avid followers of the Duchess of Sussex should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

The timing is somewhat awkward, especially since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remain tied to Netflix as they attempt to expand their branding after the infamous Megxit. The report also suggests that the lifestyle show of Archie and Lilibet’s mom, With Love, Meghan, and the polo docuseries of the Duke of Sussex have been viewed as disappointments for the streaming giant, which presumably increased the pressure on what comes next for them.

Next, according to multiple entertainment outlets, is The Wedding Date—a Netflix film adaptation of Jasmine Guillory’s 2018 romance novel, with Tracy Oliver attached to adapt the screenplay and produce alongside the Sussexes through Archewell Productions. RadarOnline describes the rom-com as a “make-or-break” moment for the partnership, quoting a source calling it “glossy” and designed to widen their appeal.

That is the commercial reality humming behind the latest family headlines: in streaming, attention is oxygen, but so is likability. And the internet—merciless on a good day—rarely rewards complicated family stories, particularly when they arrive wrapped in accusations, rebuttals, and proxy voices.​

In December, PEOPLE Magazine reported that Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan Markle, underwent surgery in a hospital in Cebu City, Philippines, to amputate his left leg below the knee after circulation was cut off. The BBC also revealed that the wife of Prince Harry sent a letter to her “ill” estranged father, who was recovering at the time.

For starters, the Suits alum and her father have been estranged since around 2018, after it was revealed that Thomas Sr. staged paparazzi photos and, according to reports, disputes over media access and trust.

Whether Netflix can ‘fix’ anything is another matter. A PR operation can tamp down headlines, but it cannot resolve a family fracture that has been hardening, in full view, for years.

Inquisitr has reached out to Meghan Markle’s reps for comments.