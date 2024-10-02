Meghan Markle Reportedly 'in Touch' with Princess Diana's Ghost Amid Prince Harry's Solo Trips

While Prince Harry is out on his solo trips, reportedly Princess Diana is keeping the company of daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. Radar Online revealed that the former Suits star feels "haunted" by her deceased mother-in-law and the spirit is reportedly "guiding" her through life. On many occasions, Markle has drawn parallels between her and Diana's life circumstances.

And rightly so as the two women's journey to navigate a life in front of relentless media scrutiny is pretty much similar. In addition, both of them defied the royal protocols and publicly spoke about their mental health struggles. Although Markle never personally met the late Princess Diana, she claims to have been feeling her "constant presence" around her.

Diana's (spiritual) influence on Markle grew to an extent that she feels "genuinely possessed by and talking to" the late Princess of Wales' spirit. An insider noted, "Meghan wears Diana's jewelry, has been seen pulling the same doe-eyed, demure poses as her, and is now trying to become a philanthropist in an echo of Di's charity work. It's as if she is channeling her spirit... and it's getting strange."

Furthermore, another insider said that ever since Harry turned 40 on September 15, 2024, Markle has been showing signs of "losing it," adding, "She has become more and more of a recluse, and he headed away for his birthday on a lads' holiday without her. He's also got a series of solo trips planned to the UK – again, without Meghan."

Apparently, the Duke of Sussex embarked on a series of solo events sans Markle, who almost always accompanied him. Currently, Harry is in New York City to support several charity events, including the one hosted annually by Hollywood star Kevin Costner. Afterward, he would fly to London for the WellChild Awards on September 30, 2024, as per the New York Post.

Since Harry left without Markle, a source said, "It's left her feeling abandoned, and she's going to naturally be drawing parallels with her marriage and the doomed relationship of Diana and Prince Charles, which he abandoned for another woman and left her totally adrift." Meanwhile, royal expert Tom Bower affirmed, "Harry told a friend of his when he was in London recently that Meghan is in touch with Diana," and she's "assuring" Harry Diana "supports them absolutely in everything they are doing."

However, Doug Eldridge, an agent, celeb branding, and marketing expert, told Fox News, that Harry's solo move will work out in the Sussexes' favor. "Together you'd think they're unbeatable but oftentimes it's better to play two separate hands with an ace as an anchor," explained Eldrige.

The expert added, "Right now when you see Harry and Meghan together, it conjures an immediate association to the drama, none of which is positive. For the time being, Harry can be seen as the charming guy he was always thought of, while Megan is free to brand her forthcoming line of goods. In the long run, I don't know if this will be beneficial" but Eldrige feels "in the short term, it could be productive for their public relations battles."

Though Diana died in a fatal car crash in 1997, Markle's critics often slam her for "cosplaying" her deceased mother-in-law which, an insider claims is "very hard on Meghan when all she's doing is trying to honor her memory and carry on her legacy."