Meghan Markle Is a ‘Fake Friend’ Known to Ghost Anyone Who Upsets Her, Says Royal Expert

Meghan Markle recently made a solo appearance on the red carpet while attending the Children's Hospital Gala in Los Angeles. Royal author Ingrid Seward believes that 'people are fed up' with the Duchess of Sussex as her close circle continues to dwindle. In an interview with The Sun, Seward stated that Markle "cut dead" a number of her friends. She told the outlet: "Well, I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends. She does something very distressing for people. She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them, as it's called," she said. "But to me, it's just called cutting them dead and not wanting to see them anymore. And if they upset her, that's what she does and it's very difficult to deal with somebody like that. She added, "I think that people are just fed up with Meghan."

The royal author continued, "The point is that people are starting to be actually, you know, speak out about being unhappy with the way that Meghan is. She was all smiles at one stage, and now she just looks different, and it doesn't look real." The Duchess appeared to be "posing for the camera" during the hospital visit, Ingrid stated, after viewing a video of her at the occasion. "It did look very much as though she was just posing for the camera. She didn't look like she was really involved in what she was doing," she explained.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tommaso Boddi

Ingrid criticized Markle for gracing the noble event only to gain 'publicity', "She looked as if she was striking out on her own in a purposeful way. But if she only ever stayed for the pictures, which apparently she did, that's counterproductive because she's already got some bad publicity for just appearing and smiling and then disappearing. And that's from people that were actually physically there."

When you gatecrash a VVIP event and your nemesis just happens to be there, the tea is gonna spill ☕️

<Lizzie Cundy recalls shock encounter with Meghan Markle at event - ‘Looked like she’d swallowed a wasp!’>pic.twitter.com/WwBiJJAGQ5 — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕎𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕠𝕟 𝕎𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕙 (@TheWantonWench) October 13, 2024

According to the UK Express, former friend Lizzy Cundy, who also attended the event accused the Duchess of Sussex of turning the 'spotlight' towards herself, "I bet she was delighted to see me!" She continued: "It's the event to be seen at. I was hoping she would do something for the charity, maybe do a speech, but it appeared she was just there for the photo-op." The former friends are said to have dodged each other's presence, Markle was flanked by her high-security crew, and the British socialite was seated at one of the top tables.

'I think Harry and Meghan have committed treason, actually. They're trying to bring down the Monarchy!'



Columnist Lizzie Cundy says Meghan Markle's curtsy scene in the Sussexes' Netflix documentary 'is an assault on our late Queen.'



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/xI07lKMYpK — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 11, 2022

"She wasn't there for that long - there was a funny point where a lady asked for a selfie and her face looked like she'd swallowed a wasp. She needs LA but LA has had enough of her. She's cooked a goose there. She makes it all about herself," Markle and the socialite met at a charity function in London in 2013. Cundy recalled how Markle had previously requested if she could be "set up" with a British man. "We were having a girly chat and then she said, 'Do you know any famous guys? I'm single and I really love English men.' So I said, 'We'll go out and find you, someone'." Cundy stated that when Markle started dating Prince Harry, she was famously 'ghosted', forcing her to find out about the royal news online.

Lizzie Cundy, who Meghan Markle used and then dumped to get connections in the UK is getting her revenge. She was at the hospital gala in LA as an invited guest. Everyone Meghan has used has connected and dished the dirt on her disgusting habits. Meghan is a social pariah in LA… — Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) October 8, 2024

"I texted saying, 'Oh my god, I heard about Harry.' And she was like, 'Yeah I know. "We'll try and hook up,'" before adding, disappointed, "She was probably told by the Palace to end contact with people she befriended in the media. I was literally ghosted by her," Cundy concluded.