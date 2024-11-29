Meghan Markle Believed She Could Be The 'Top Dog' In The Royal Family, Claims Expert

Meghan Markle made her royal debut in 2018 when she got married to Prince Harry in a lavish ceremony in Windsor. However, she didn't remain a working royal for very long. Even though she took part in several occasions and public appearances, she soon realized that the demands of royal life and continuous media attention were not at all similar to what she expected. Less than two years later, she and Harry made the dramatic decision to step away from their royal duties. According to a royal expert, Markle’s struggles may have stemmed from a misconception about her role, reportedly not realizing she wouldn’t be the “top dog” within the monarchy.

Meghan Markle at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bryan Bedder)

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "I have always held the view that Meghan failed to understand that she would never be the top dog in the royal family… or even the deputy top dog." As reported by OK! Magazine, she added, "There's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to be in complete control and charge of your life. There's nothing wrong with seeking the limelight. It's just that the royal family was the wrong vehicle for her ambitions." Bond previously noted that although Markle is often portrayed as craving the spotlight, her life post-royalty tells a different story. Since stepping back from her royal duties, she appears to favor a more understated lifestyle in Montecito, California, as reported by The Mirror.

In another instance, commentator Phil Dampier said, "To be honest, I don't think she ever intended to stay in the royal family." He also suggested that while Markle embraced the lavish, multimillion-pound spectacle of her royal wedding, her commitment to the royal life itself was fleeting. According to him, she may have had one foot out the door from the very beginning. Not just this, during an interview, psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig said, "Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband."

Unlike her husband, Markle didn’t grow up following the royal traditions, a reality she candidly discussed during her explosive Oprah Winfrey interview. She revealed how challenging it was to adapt to the demands of life within Britain’s most iconic family. Although there have been rumors of a potential reconciliation between Harry, Markle, and the Royal Family in recent years, there's no official confirmation yet. Harry, on the other hand, has repeatedly stressed—in interviews, documentaries, and his memoir—that resigning from royal duties was never intended to be a complete break from his position within the monarchy.

Harry originally planned a hybrid role, hoping to divide his time between the U.K. and North America. He and Markle aimed to balance part-time royal duties with their pursuit of financial independence. His priority, as reported by Newsweek, was the well-being of his wife and child, citing the harmful effects of toxic tabloid scrutiny and tense relations within the royal family. When asked if he might ever return to the monarchy, Harry has hinted that the decision is anything but straightforward, leaving the plans neither fully open nor closed.