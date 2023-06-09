Megan Fox Supports Machine Gun Kelly At His Concert In Germany Amid Relationship Reconciliation Rumors

It appears that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are rekindling their romance following their fallout in February.

Per reports from Page Six, Fox recently showed support for her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly by attending his concert at the Waldbühne Theater in Berlin, Germany. The "Jennifer's Body" actress and Kelly were subjected to breakup speculations when she deleted all their photos from her Instagram. Nevertheless, Fox's supportive presence in Germany at her partner's concert undoubtedly indicates that their romance is thriving.

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

According to Harper's Bazaar, the "Transformers" actress donned a striking all-black attire. The monochromatic costume revolved around a black bodysuit with delicate spaghetti straps, embellished with silver buttons down the center and a plunging scoop neckline. Adding to the outfit was an oversized black leather jacket with crimson red lining, which impeccably matched her vibrant red manicure and wavy, long ginger hair. To finish the look, Fox accessorized with numerous gold chain pendant necklaces featuring an eye and a multi-toned blue circle.

In contrast, Kelly opted for an edgy style by sporting a black fishnet long-sleeved top layered over a black T-shirt. His lower half showcased a distinctive layering approach, with loose-fitting black trousers combined with half of a long blue tartan kilt. To further enhance the edgy vibe, he accessorized with a silver studded belt, dazzling reflective sunglasses, and bold chunky silver chain choker necklaces. On stage, he was the epitome of coolness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox Italia 🇮🇹 (@meganfox_italy)

It is not the first time that the couple has been spotted together amid split rumors. The couple was seen attending an event together in London last week. This occurrence followed a statement from a source to People, mentioning that the couple is actively trying to "make their relationship better." "They are back together. They have explored therapy. Things are still not back to normal though. They were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant. She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," the source told the outlet.

The couple officially made their red carpet comeback on May 18 at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's launch party in New York City. It was the first time that the actress and her fiancé Kelly were spotted in public together since gossip of a rift between them arose. For the dazzling event, Fox sported an astounding black gown by LaQuan Smith, reported Harper Bazaar. The outfit featured a see-through mesh long-sleeve bodice with black panel cuffs on the arms and a plunging dipped neckline.

Image Source: Getty Images | Taylor Hill

A source close to the couple gave an update to People after the SI Swimsuit Launch. Apparently, it's complicated. "They are slowly working on reconciling but he's totally in the dog house still," the source said. "He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting." The source also said their marriage planning is still 'halted'. In spite of their problems, Kelly is trying to reconcile with Fox, "He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress."