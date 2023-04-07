Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted on Hawaii Vacation amid break-up rumours

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted vacationing in Hawaii this week, amidst rumors of breakup. The couple, who have been known to display their affection for one another in public, were reportedly keeping a low profile during their dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Big Island. Page Six has revealed that the couple was “enjoying each other’s company” but refrained from any public displays of affection.

The pair kept their respective looks casual for the outing. Megan, who was sporting her new copper locks, wore an olive green tank top and black leggings while Machine Gun Kelly was dressed in a pink tank, white shorts and white sneakers. Fox, 36, and MGK, 32, ate for about an hour before they walked down the beach and said hello to some fans.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Rich Fury

The news comes after reports that the couple was on a break, but still in contact. According to an insider, the two are “very hot and cold,” and have postponed their wedding plans to work on their issues. Since then, they have fueled speculation about their split with various actions, including Megan attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2023 solo, without her engagement ring.

It all started with a cryptic quote that Megan Fox shared on Instagram, which led to her scrubbing all pictures of her fiancé from her account and unfollowing him ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. This led to fans theorizing that Machine Gun Kelly had cheated on Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. However, both ladies have denied the accusations.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Jamie McCarthy

As per Page Six, Fox had found suspicious text messages and DMs on her fiancé’s phone, which led her to believe that he was having an affair. However, she later clarified that there was “no third party interference in this relationship of any kind.” Despite this, the rumors persisted, and the couple’s actions only fueled the speculations.

However, it seems like the couple is making an effort to work on their relationship. According to sources, they are participating in daily therapy sessions via Zoom. "Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions, and Machine Gun Kelly is reportedly 'eager to make up'". The duo got engaged in January 2022 while on vacation in Puerto Rico.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship has been the subject of much media attention since they first got together in 2020. The couple met on the set of their movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” and their chemistry was evident from the start.

Their relationship has been described as intense, with the couple calling themselves “twin flames.” They have often gushed about each other in interviews, with Megan saying that she felt like she 'made' Machine Gun Kelly by manifesting him when she was 4 years old, as per Business Insider.