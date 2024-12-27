Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Battle Trust Issues As They Expect First Child Together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been in the limelight for quite some time. The reason being their separation and Megan’s pregnancy news. While Fox and Kelly are expecting their first child together, the popular couple are on the verge of separating. In the beginning, separation news was mostly considered a rumor, and fans thought they’d eventually get back together.

However, things got complicated between the two, and Megan confirmed the breakup. As per InTouch Weekly’s report, the 38-year-old actress is facing trust issues with her former lover. Fans speculate Machine Gun Kelly now needs to make huge efforts to regain the lost trust. The equation between the two becomes even more important before their baby arrives. Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are working, leaving their breakup in the past and moving on.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly BREAK UP months before baby’s arrival. 💔‼️ pic.twitter.com/exhVnPRqHB — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 10, 2024

“Megan and MGK have officially split up, but some of their friends aren’t sure how long they’ll stay separated. She loves MGK, but she feels that their relationship has run its course. She’s adamant about moving on, but as soon as their baby comes, MGK will be singing a different tune,” said a source.

The insider added, “Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with. Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust. She’s got a big heart and definitely wants him in the baby’s life. Bottom line, don’t hold your breath that these two are done for good.”

The 34-year-old rapper and Megan split ways on a Thanksgiving weekend in Colorado, as reported by TMZ. Sources have also informed that Megan decided to part ways with Kelly after she found unspecified material on his phone. After the incident, Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, left for vacation earlier. The news of the breakup came a month later. The Transformers fame took to Instagram to announce their first child together.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” is what Megan captioned her maternity photos, flaunting her baby bump and looking absolutely stunning. Fans speculate her caption hints at an unfortunate miscarriage they experienced in the past.

Meanwhile, sources told People that the Jennifer’s Body star is recovering from the breakup. “She’s been distraught,” said an insider. Reports also suggest that both Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are planning to co-parent. However, Megan still feels betrayed and is trying to focus on herself and her child’s bright future.

Megan Fox already has 3 sons with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. They are named Journey, 8; Bodhi, 10; and Noah, 12. On the other hand, Kelly has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with Emma Canon, his ex-girlfriend.

Nonetheless, the couple is very excited to have a baby together. Megan wants to raise her child with love and care. She hopes to share a mutual relationship with her former lover and successfully co-parent. However, sources say that there isn’t any chance the couple is getting back together.