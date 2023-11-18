Here's What Megan Fox Recalls On Being 'Addicted to Falling in Love' With Co-Stars

In a candid conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show, Megan Fox navigated her past, sharing a glimpse of her younger self’s free-spirited nature, which often led her to fall in love with every co-star she worked with. The 37-year-old actress revealed a rebellious and wild side, confessing, "When I was young, I was really rebellious and wild and was always running away to fall in love with a new love, every co-star. I was addicted to falling in love, and I think I probably hurt a lot of people in that process too, because a lot of people have been in love with me and I did not respect or honor that."

However, life took a transformative turn for Fox with motherhood. The actress, who shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, shared how having kids shifted her perspective. "When I had kids, something happened in me, I think it’s a major part of my soul’s journey in this lifetime to not repeat my parents’ pattern with my kids, and I was always very aware of that, so this selfless person was born when I birthed my first child." When asked about the worst thing she had ever done to an ex-partner, Fox hesitantly said, "I don’t know if that’s something I can say on TV," she continued, "When I was young, I did have a temper and I was wild, I got mad and I took a bunch of paint and I painted a Friedrich Nietzsche quote all over [this guy's] wall, so he had to repaint his house afterward, It was like a really angry quote about, like, how life is futile, you suck basically. So he had to repaint the bedroom."

Accepting her past flaws as a partner, Fox humorously remarked, "Anyone who dated me in my early 20s should probably write their own poetry book because I was not a peach." As reported by People, Fox talked about how important it is to have a way to express oneself and how her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, supported her. "I think it helps that he’s an artist himself and recognizes that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting—where he gets to express his pain in that way. As an actor, you don’t really have that because I’m reading someone else’s dialogue. So I don’t really get to go to work and put my experiences and my pain into my art. So he recognized that I needed an outlet for that, and when you love someone, you’re not gonna deny them their right to experience relief from their suffering."

The interview provided a glimpse into Fox's evolution, from a free-spirited youth addicted to love to a more self-aware individual navigating the complexities of relationships and motherhood. It's a journey of self-discovery marked by introspection, growth, and the support of a loving partner.

