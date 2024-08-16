When Meg Ryan's Appearance at a Rare Public Outing Had Fans Saying She Looks Unrecognizable

Meg Ryan, the Hollywood sweetheart known for her roles in romantic comedies such as Sleepless in Seattle and When Harry Met Sally, made a rare public appearance in New York City on Wednesday night. She attended a screening of Michael J. Fox's new documentary STILL, which explores his life with Parkinson's disease, as per the New York Post. However, it was not Ryan's support for Fox's project that caught the attention of many social media pundits. Instead, they focused on her appearance, with some claiming that she was "unrecognizable" and speculating that she may have had some major cosmetic tweaks

I didn't even recognize Meg Ryan! pic.twitter.com/cKbCcChUrg — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 5, 2023

"WTF has Meg Ryan done to her face?!" one baffled fan asked. Another sniped, "Is that really Meg Ryan, if so that’s such a shame and incredibly sad tbh". Meanwhile, multiple cruel trolls claimed that the actress was starting to resemble Madonna, who faced criticism for her appearance. However, several supporters hit back, defending Ryan's looks. A person retorted, "Meg Ryan looks exactly as different as you would expect a 61-year-old to look". The debate over Ryan's appearance is not new. For over a decade, there has been speculation about whether or not the actress has had any cosmetic work done. The HuffPost released an article in 2016 entitled, "Meg Ryan's Face Is Not Our Business" when the actress began trending on Twitter after her appearance at the 2016 Tony Awards.

Meg Ryan looks exactly as different as you would expect a 61 year old to look https://t.co/60yCo7eKAd — Social Tedia (@TediaTweets) May 4, 2023

Ryan has not spoken publicly about the rumors, and it is unclear whether or not she has undergone any cosmetic procedures. However, the scrutiny she faces highlights the intense pressure that women in Hollywood face to maintain a youthful appearance, even as they age. Over the past few years, a movement to question and challenge conventional beauty standards has gained momentum. Celebrities like Jameela Jamil and Lizzo have been vocal about promoting body positivity and self-acceptance. However, many still cling to the idea that youth and beauty are the most important qualities for a person to possess.

Ryan was once one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood. Her natural charm and talent for romantic comedy made her 'America's Sweetheart' and a huge favorite around the world. However, as she has aged, she has faced increasing criticism for her appearance, with some even suggesting that she is no longer recognizable. Ryan hasn't appeared in any major motion picture since 2015's Ithaca, but she got her fans excited for a possible comeback when last year she revealed her intention to return to her romantic comedy origins, as per the New York Post. Despite the criticism, Ryan remains one of the most talented actresses of her generation. Her performances in films like You've Got Mail and When a Man Loves a Woman continue to resonate with audiences today.

