Meek Mill Is Offering $100,000 Reward Just to Clear His Name From False Claims in Diddy Case

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Following Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest in New York City earlier this month, Meek Mill made a bold move by offering $100,000 to support an investigation intended to clear his name of any false allegations connected to the case. The Philadelphia rapper expressed frustration over how the media and netizens online have painted him in the wake of the scandal.

I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to “Diddy” Case…. I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving “meek” anything to do with buddy! “Something not right” — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 23, 2024

“I wanna hire an investigative team, 100K cash, to find out every specific detail involving Meek Mill’s name in the ‘Diddy’ case,” Mill announced on X (formerly Twitter) on September 24. He added, “I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving ‘Meek’ anything to do with buddy! ‘Something not right.’” In another tweet, the rapper asserted, “The streets know wassup with me that’s not the case…We [are] talking about [the] business side, somebody powering these bad campaigns with ‘Meek Mill'...how exactly my name connects to this."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Prince Williams

The Dreams and Nightmares rapper claimed that he wouldn’t allow the ongoing media coverage to overshadow his own story. “Fake a** publications ran stories. I got like 100 million followers worldwide. I’m not letting the media override my voice! It’s kids watching me from Africa, UK, etc," he said. Mill had been dealing with online allegations about his association with the embattled mogul since earlier this year, and the drama escalated when a photo of Meek and Diddy wearing matching shirts appeared on social media, with actor Peter Dinklage also in the picture.

god only knows what happened this night 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OgGCP4Kfm5 — Julian (@Asghoull) September 19, 2024

According to Billboard, rap streamer and blogger DJ Akademiks claimed that Mill's name was redacted in a lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, whose lawsuit claimed that Diddy allegedly informed him about having a physical relationship with a 'Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.' This led to speculation that the rapper in question was Mill, given his high-profile relationship with Minaj from 2015 to 2017. However, Meek has strongly denied the allegation, calling out Akademiks to 'stop playing with [his] name.' He slammed Akademiks as 'an alcoholic fully powered by the White man.'

Meek and Diddy have been spotted together publicly on several other occasions, according to The Mirror. In May 2013, Meek was spotted with the entrepreneur at a fight night afterparty hosted by Diddy at the Palms Pool inside the Palms Casino Resort. He is among the many celebrities who secured a spot on the It's All About the Benjamins rapper's exclusive guest list. Meanwhile, Diddy, too, continues to deny the allegations levied against him. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)