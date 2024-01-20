Jessica Biel Has Trust Issues Because She Can't Escape the Drama Surrounding Justin Timberlake

Speculations about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's divorce arose after suspicions of Alisha Wainwright's adultery first surfaced, and it has officially been a few weeks. Last year, several outlets reported how the scandal impacted Justin and Jessica's marriage. As per recent reports by The Things, the pair is still having problems because Jessica can't get over how Justin handled his ex-girlfriend.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly heading for DIVORCE following Britney's memoir #TheWomanInMe pic.twitter.com/W0L00WtsjX — Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) January 16, 2024

It has been reported that the pair is attempting to keep their marriage together. They had previously seen a family psychotherapist, but the sessions were ineffective in helping them resolve their issues. An insider recently informed LifeandStyle magazine, "Rumors are swirling that he and Jessica are headed for a split. Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they've undergone simply isn't fixing some of their underlying issues." There is a sign that something is wrong when you look at Justin and Jessica's real estate shifting. The insider further added, "Friends say it’s a sign they’re getting their finances in order. At one point, they retreated to another home, in Montana, in the hopes of getting away from drama and starting over, but you can't run away from your problems." The fact that Justin and Jessica are liquidating their real estate holdings may be another hint that they are getting ready for a divorce in which they will have to divide their multimillion-dollar holdings. It has been stated that they are selling homes in Tennessee, California, and New York.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

The source's remarks are consistent with a story from InTouch November that said Jessica thought Justin had to apologize to Britney Spears for mistreating her. Britney's previous relationship with Justin, which lasted from 1999 to 2002, is extensively discussed in her book. In addition to claiming that he had an extramarital affair with an unidentified well-known woman in the business, Britney alleges that Justin coerced her into having an abortion when they became pregnant unexpectedly. The relationship between Justin and Jessica hasn't always been stable. The actor had already been charged with cheating on Jessica on many occasions and Britney's allegations that he did the same to her seem to support this accusation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

A source told InTouch in November last year, "Jessica has buried her head in the sand for so long when it comes to Justin’s sketchy past. she refused to believe he’d cheated on her with Olivia, but that thing with Alisha was a tough pill to swallow because there were the pictures. If she hadn’t seen it with her own eyes, maybe she wouldn’t have believed it, but it was staring her in the face." The duo previously parted ways, but before getting hitched. The two broke up in 2011 after four years of dating, then later that year got engaged. Even while there were first reports of Justin's adultery in 2010, he truly came under fire in 2019 when it was revealed that, during a wild night in New Orleans, he had become intimate with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

