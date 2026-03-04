Politics

Medvedev Warns World War III ‘Could Undoubtedly Begin’ Over Trump Actions

Published on: March 4, 2026 at 8:13 AM ET

Medvedev warns Trump’s actions could spark World War III if they continue.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Russian official Dmitry Medvedev warns World War III will 'undoubtedly begin' because of Trump
Dmitry Medvedev, one of Vladimir Putin's close allies, warns World War III may start because of Trump. (Image Source: kremlin.ru/ Wikimedia Commons; Gage Skidmore/ Wikimedia Commons)

Russian official Dmitry Medvedev has added to the World War III speculation. Medvedev claimed that WW3 will ‘undoubtedly begin’ if Donald Trump continues his attacks. So far, Trump has captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, taking charge of Venezuela’s oil. Now he has approved strikes on Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US president has achieved all this in just two months of 2026.

If he continues with such actions, they might lead to WW3, he believes. Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and a close ally of Vladimir Putin, added that Trump is on an “insane course.”

He told TASS, “Formally, no, but if Trump continues his insane course of criminal regime change, it will undoubtedly begin. “And any event could be the trigger. Any event,” he further highlighted that the US is trying to maintain dominance. In this pursuit, Trump has also put the lives of Americans at risk after striking Iran.

He added, “More importantly, the late Ayatollah was the spiritual father of nearly 300 million Shiites. And now he is also a martyr. You can imagine the rest. And now there is no doubt that Iran will pursue the creation of nuclear weapons with redoubled energy.”

Retaliatory action has already caused chaos in the Middle East, including regions of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the UAE. Russia has also described the attack on Iran as an unprovoked and premeditated act of armed aggression despite Iran being an independent U.N. member state.

Medvedev was also asked about the possibility of the US coming after Putin. He replied, “There is no magic cure for the actions of complete idiots and clinical b–, nor can there ever be.” Furthermore, he stated, “There is only one guarantee: the US fears Russia and knows the price of nuclear conflict. If it happens, Hiroshima and Nagasaki will seem like child’s play in the sandbox.”

Medvedev has been vocal in the past, delivering Putin’s messages that he may not deliver publicly and has defended Russia whenever needed.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *