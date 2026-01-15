Medical Expert Claims Trump May Have Suffered a Stroke Last Year — “He Was Garbling Words”

A medical expert from Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine recently claimed that President Donald Trump may have suffered a stroke.

Professor Bruce Davidson highlighted physical signs in Trump that may indicate a past stroke, as some observers have long suspected.

According to The Daily Beast, the professor appeared on The Court of History podcast and said, “I think his stroke was on the left side of the brain, which controls the right side of the body.”

He noted that the President may have experienced the stroke around six months ago or earlier in 2025, pointing to several physical signs such as shuffling his feet and frequently holding his right hand with his left, which could indicate lingering effects of a stroke.

Don’t let discourse about a dead Nazi distract you from the fact that Donald Trump shows visible signs of having had a stroke, explaining his recent disappearance from public view and corresponding visits to the hospital, and is using an AI filter in official videos to hide it pic.twitter.com/DqZSxWoMEM — James | Meta Comics (FREE PALESTINE, FREE CONGO) (@ComicsMeta) September 11, 2025

Davidson further added, “He was garbling words, which he hadn’t done before and which he’s improved upon more recently,” referring to moments when Trump was recorded slurring his speech, and even mispronouncing his own name.

He also pointed towards the President’s daytime sleepiness, another symptom noticeable in stroke patients. Recently, Trump was caught sleeping on camera during the signing of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act.

The 79-year-old may describe it as ‘resting his eyes,’ but videos of him dozing at multiple public events have circulated widely, raising questions about his health.

Apart from this, the expert also mentioned Trump’s gait and stride while descending the Air Force One. He noted how the President often holds the banister with his left hand even when his dominant hand is the right one, implying he may have suffered a stroke in the left side of the brain.

Davidson also called out Trump’s erratic behaviour and governance, attributing it to post-stroke effects.

At this point in Trump’s plummeting mental and physical health, he cannot even manage complete sentences. Strange bruises, drooping face, swollen ankles, brain scans, cognitive exams, and daily spouting dark and blithering nonsense. …it won’t be long now. pic.twitter.com/yiisa1iVwt — Hard Times Boxing (@HardTimesBoxing) January 13, 2026

There has been non-stop speculation about Trump’s seemingly declining physical and mental health, with some people going as far as to claim that the Presidents has been showing signs of dementia.

So far the White House has denied these rumors, and Trump has been boastful about acing three cognitive tests. The President claimed he is in great shape and also justified the frequent bruising on hands.

The President’s team attributed the bruises to heavy use of aspirin for maintaining his heart health. HIS public appearance with makeup and bandages concealing the bruises has often sparked concern.

Moreover, Trump has also suffered from swollen ankles, that the White House confirmed was due to chronic venous insufficiency. Trump was also spotted with a drooping face on one side, further intensifying the stroke rumors.