Donald Trump’s ‘Embarrassing’ Moment During Milk Bill Signing Isn’t Helping Health Rumors

President Donald Trump was captured appearing to doze off on camera during the Milk Bill signing ceremony in the Oval Office. The 79-year-old seemed to close his eyes for a few seconds, later describing it as “resting his eyes.” He was caught on live camera appearing to fall asleep at a public event while he was about to sign bipartisan legislation.

Under the bill, the schools in the U.S. will be allowed to offer whole milk instead of restricted fat-free and low-fat options. This is part of the “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act. “The event was supposed to start at 2 p.m.; however, it did not even begin until 3 pm.

Trump said, “You see that BEAUTIFUL MILK? That’s what we’re here for! We’re gonna discuss whole milk, and how good it is.” He said this while pointing at the jug of milk that he claimed was in the office for five to six days.

Trump, 79, FALLS ASLEEP mid-presser on Jan 14 while signing milk bill—eyes shut as Rollins speaks! pic.twitter.com/N9XaEd15ak — RB. (@rahul4bisht) January 15, 2026

Some attendees laughed at his remark, while some were confused. He also credited milk for helping him get perfect results in his cognitive tests.

While many people have lately been wondering about Trump’s health and if he’s mentally okay, he has been bragging about his test results. He added, “I’ve taken a lot of them. I’ve aced every one of them because I drink milk.”

It’s not the first time he has been captured dozing off on camera. According to him, he just closes his eyes, or they capture him while blinking.

Trump falls asleep again during a meeting on live television. If Joe Biden had done this, the media would’ve turned it into a week-long crisis. But with this clown, they shrug because he gives them the clicks that fatten their wallets. Total failures. https://t.co/f33xrg5e1e pic.twitter.com/thbH6GkZtO — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) December 2, 2025

Trump said, “I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” but he has been caught sleeping on videos. Many people worry about Trump’s health and the reportedly evident dementia symptoms.

He does not get much sleep at night, as his allies have told, and seems sleepy on several public appearances. His sleeping habits are erratic, allegedly leaving him less functional in public. Trump used to call Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe,” and now he’s barely able to keep up. He took a recent jab at Biden for his short speeches and coughing, but that joke fell flat when no one laughed.