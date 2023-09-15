Media and Fans Convince Bad Bunny That He Was ‘Robbed’ of a Grammy Win by Harry Styles

This year, the most prestigious award of all time, the Grammy, brought about its fair share of surprises and distress, and one of the most noteworthy moments was Harry Styles’ win over Bad Bunny in the Album of the Year category. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio recently revealed his thoughts on the shocking defeat and the emerging media frenzy.

In a candid interview, 29-year-old Martinez shared that initially, he didn’t realize that he had been "robbed" of the Album of the Year Award until he witnessed the immense support from his fans online. Harry Styles’ sophomore album, Harry’s House, took home the prestigious prize, swiping away formidable competitors like Beyoncé, Adele, and Kendrick Lamar.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny conjectured that perhaps the Recording Academy voters weren’t quite ready to accept a Spanish-language album as the winner of such a coveted accolade. He remarked, "Maybe they weren't ready for a Spanish-language album to win the big prize." The remarkable twist for Bad Bunny was the media’s coverage of the situation and the overwhelming support from fans who believed he deserved the award.

He asserted, "I didn't even feel like [Album of the Year] had been stolen from me until the media started saying [it], and I saw that everybody thought I deserved the prize and everybody thought it was a robbery… That's when they kind of convinced me, and I said, 'Well, yes, it was a robbery then.'"

As per the sources in the Independent, in spite of the disappointment of losing out on the Album of the Year award, Bad Bunny holds no malice against Harry Styles. In fact, he attended one of Styles' concerts in Los Angeles this year and described it as "brutal" in Spanish, which translates to "killer" in English. Interestingly, Bad Bunny believes that Styles’ winning the award may have saved him from an overwhelming rollercoaster.

He further explains, "It wasn't because I didn't feel I was deserving or because I thought I couldn't win. It was because I don't really want to hear myself... I knew I was going to get emotional. It would have been powerful and hard, dealing with that pride."

While he didn’t bag the title of Album of the Year, Bad Bunny did not leave the Grammy Awards bare-handed. He won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album with his fourth solo album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," escalating over competitors like Daddy Yankee and Maluma. During Styles’ acceptance speech for Album of the Year, he asserted, “I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me, and a lot of different times in my life I’ve listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone. On nights like tonight, it’s so important to remember there’s no such thing as best. This is so kind, this doesn’t happen to people like me very often and it’s so nice.”

