“McConaughey’s Uber Eats Commercial Might Be…” : Actor’s New Commercial Draws NFL Viewers’ Backlash

NFL fans are not having it with the new Uber Eats commercial starring Matthew McConaughey. This is not the first time the actor has teamed up with Uber Eats, and while his debut last year with the food delivery app went rather smoothly, this year’s reaction has been quite different.

In last year’s ad, McConaughey, along with other actors, including Kevin Bacon, Greta Gerwig, and Martha Stewart, came together to tell the story of a conspiracy theory that suggests the NFL created football so people would eat more food.

While it went fine last year, this year viewers seem to be quite offended by McConaughey popping up on their screens while they are trying to enjoy the game. Sharing the space with Bradley Cooper, the latest 30-second clip shows the True Detective actor driving up beside Cooper and starting to say “food” in different variations.

.@McConaughey can’t let go of his conspiracy theory. In a new teaser for @UberEats‘ Super Bowl spot, he plays an obsessed version of himself and chases Bradley Cooper on runs. His claim? Football was invented to sell food. Introduced in Uber Eats’ Super Bowl campaign last… pic.twitter.com/s0vkdlJXwW — ADWEEK (@Adweek) January 26, 2026

As Cooper tries to say, “Don’t you have somewhere else to —,” he’s cut off by another one of McConaughey’s “food” as he then adds “It’s all food, Bradley. Are you in the mood for some food?” Unfortunately for people who had a problem with this small clip, a longer advertisement is on the way that’s supposed to air during Super Bowl LX.

Netizens did not make any attempt to hide their true feelings about the commercial. One user wrote, “The Matthew McConaughey ‘food’ commercial makes me literally want to shut off the TV.” Another one added, “These Matthew McConaughey Uber Eats commercials are so low effort.”

A third user dragged in Uber Eats and commented, “That Matthew McConaughey @UberEats ad is dreadful i am going to remember this the next time i want delivery and i will use one of your competitors instead.” Yet another user added, “McConaughey’s Uber Eats commercial might be more annoying than this game!!!!”

One user commented, “The Matthew Mcconaughey Uber Eats commercial may be the most annoying commercial I have ever seen.” Another one voiced their opinion strongly, commenting, “I’ll never watch another Matthew McConaughey movie again, after that HORRIFIC UberEats commercial. DELETE THAT S–-.”

One user claimed that they liked the actor till he did the commercial, saying, “I liked Matthew McConaughey until he did those horrible Uber eats commercials.” Another one attacked Uber Eats, saying, “I will never order on Uber Eats again cuz of that annoying a– Mcconaughey commercial.”

It should be noted here that despite the contents of McConaughey’s debut advertisement quite thematically similar to this one, fans have taken some serious offense at this one. It now remains to be seen how the reaction to the longer advertisement goes and how the officials react to the same.