Max Azzarello, Who Set Himself on Fire Outside Trump's NY Trial Court, Saves Two Lives After Death

Max Azzarello was a registered organ donor before he tragically set himself on fire on Friday outside of former president Donald Trump's trial in New York City. As per The Daily Beast, the nonprofit group LiveOn NY has stated that Azzarello helped save two lives after his death. The organ transplant group stated that despite his fatal burns, his kidneys remained healthy, and two Americans in need have already received kidney transplants. “Both of Mr. Azzarello’s kidneys were transplanted, and he was able to save two people’s lives on the national waitlist,” Leonard Achan, president of LiveOnNY, stated. No further details of the receivers were shared with the media.

Achan offered his condolences to the family in the wake of the incident in which Azzarello doused himself in accelerant before setting himself on fire in what he called a 'severe act of protest': “We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Azzarello’s family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.” Achan added, "The 37-year-old man who tragically passed away after succumbing to injuries from self-inflicted burns while across from the Manhattan courthouse on Friday, was a registered organ donor."

As per The Daily Mail, Bob Warren, 62, a friend and neighbor who lived next door to Azzarello in Saint Augustine, Florida, disclosed, "It was just a few days before he went to New York, we were sitting around in the back there, drinking beers and he was playing his guitar, and we were talking. He had some extreme views, some extreme ideology and he just said, “I think I’m going to have to just go be a martyr.”’

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by David Dee Algado

At 1:39 p.m. on Friday, Azzarello took a number of flyers out of his rucksack, tossed them into the air, and doused himself in gasoline and accelerant. His injuries claimed his life just before 11 p.m. that evening. Outside his apartment building, his white Toyota 4Runner pickup is parked exactly where he left it. In permanent marker, it reads, "Trump is with Hillary, and they're about to fascist coup us up."

As per The NY Post, without telling his family, the self-described 'investigative researcher' who published a ton of posts about absurd conspiracy theories had flown from Florida to New York City and was demonstrating in front of the courthouse, where he attacked politicians on both sides of the political spectrum. “This extreme act of protest is to draw attention to an urgent and important discovery: We are victims of a totalitarian con, and our own government (along with many of their allies) is about to hit us with an apocalyptic fascist world coup,” Azzarello had written in his manifesto posted on his Substack page. Azzarello was renowned for his generosity and compassion despite his bizarre beliefs.