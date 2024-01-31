Donald Trump Warns of a Possible World War 3, Blames President Joe Biden

Donald Trump didn't hold back his anger while blaming the president and his Democrat rival Joe Biden. In a Truth Social rant, he blasted the 81-year-old for his "weakness" amid Iran-backed terrorists killing three American soldiers in Jordan. He further claimed that we are heading towards a possible World War 3.

The Republican frontrunner boasted that the American soldiers in Jordan would have never been killed if he were the president. Apparently, the White House is blaming the Iran-backed radical militants for the unrest after US Central Command confirmed the execution and reported 25 people have been wounded, as per the sources from the Daily Mail.

However, Trump blamed it all on Biden. In a lengthy post, he wrote, "The drone attack on a US Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American Service members, and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America. My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Service members we have lost."

The GOP frontrunner continued, "I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded. This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden's weakness and surrender…."

The 77-year-old bragged, "Page Two: Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies."

He further accused the Democrat, "Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East. This attack would NEVER have happened if I was president, not even a chance," warning, "Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3….."

In his final words, he urged for an immediate call to action. "Page Three: This terrible day is yet more proof that we need an immediate return to PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH so that there will be no more chaos, no more destruction, and no more loss of precious American lives," adding, "Our Country cannot survive with Joe Biden as Commander in Chief."

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the Biden administration defended and responded angrily to Trump's fiery post about the killings. Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates released a statement, "As President Biden said today, we will respond decisively at a time and place of our choosing."

"President Biden has acted swiftly and forcefully to hold the Iranian backers of these hostile groups accountable, including with multiple air strikes. Attempts by far-right congressional Republicans to politicize our national security are illogical and detrimental to our safety and security."

Trump often verbally attacks his political rival, Biden, through his speeches and social platforms. On the Jan. 6 anniversary, Biden warned voters against the former president, calling the Republican nominee a "threat" to American democracy, reported The Guardian.

POTUS alleged, "Donald Trump's campaign is about him—not America, not you. Donald Trump's campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. Trump's assault on democracy isn't just part of his past. It's what he's promising for the future."