Mauricio Umansky Spotted Leaving a Restaurant With Kyle Richards Lookalike, Alexandria Wolfe

Recent sightings of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards's estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, have sparked speculation about a potential romantic connection with a young influencer, Alexandria Wolfe. Although no overt public display of affection was observed, online reactions to the images suggested that the couple, seen walking together with wide smiles, were maybe on a romantic date.

Umansky, a celebrity real estate agent, and Wolfe were captured leaving the restaurant, with Wolfe flashing a dimpled smile while walking with her heels in hand. Umansky sported a dark jacket, blue plaid button-up, and light blue T-shirt paired with faded jeans and boots for the chilly outing. Wolfe opted for a monochromatic black ensemble, complemented by a lined long coat per Radar Online.

The separation between Umansky and Richards has been in effect since July, and fans have taken notice of Wolfe's striking resemblance to the Bravo reality star. However, some online users expressed concerns about the age difference between Umansky and the young model, drawing comparisons with his estranged wife, Richards. Despite their separation, Richards and Umansky continue to live in the same residence, leading to occasional awkward moments.

Mauricio Umansky, 53, steps out with barefooted influencer Alexandria Wolfe, 33, in Aspen. https://t.co/vqi9jXr19Q pic.twitter.com/O4pISW7Sji — Page Six (@PageSix) December 18, 2023

Though the couple has not initiated official discussions about divorce, Richards acknowledged the potentiality, stating, "Obviously, we know that it is something that could happen with us. We just haven't taken that path yet." As online reactions speculated about Umansky's inclination towards younger women, some users linked it to a midlife crisis, prompting discussions about perceived age-related dynamics. "We both very much live at home in the same house, and we're fortunate enough that my home can fit us all to spread out," Richards shared. "And I'm also very fortunate that we get along, and care about each other very much and that we are a family no matter what," she added.

The reality star acknowledged that while some days may feel awkward, the family continues to prioritize their bond. "Some days it's like, 'Oh, it's a little awkward today.' And other days, it's like nothing ever happened, and we're just all watching TV as a family," Richards said, highlighting the complexities of navigating a separation while maintaining a united family front.

Choosing to distance himself from the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Umansky, who has been on the show since its inception alongside his ex-wife, shared his decision in an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast on November 16, 2023. Umansky expressed his awareness of the show's dramatization, stating, "I know that they're dramatizing everything." During the podcast, Umansky revealed that he has consciously chosen not to watch the current season or engage with any articles written about him in the context of his separation.

