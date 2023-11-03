Matthew Perry’s Friend Reveals He Was Working on a Biopic and Wanted This Actor to Play Him in It

Athenna Crosby was one of the last people to have interacted with the Friends star, the late Matthew Perry. Crosby shared what Perry was aspiring to do before he died at the age of 54. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Crosby disclosed, "He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life." She further revealed, "He had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that."

The Venezuelan American model reflected, "He was just looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction, and really championing that cause to help more people, so he was so optimistic and happy about everything that he wanted to do." Describing Perry as a good-hearted and funny man, she shared that he was looking forward to diving into his profession and catering to the joy of his fans.

According to Crosby, the actor was in a good mood. "He was talking about how there’s been a public resurgence of interest in him lately and how he was hoping to utilize that to have a second act in his career,” the model continued. “He was happy as a clam. So, that’s the person that I spoke to," she added.

While Crosby had initially refrained from publicly discussing her friendship with Perry out of respect for his private nature, she decided to share her account to set the record straight. Expressing devastation over Perry's passing, she said, "I am so devastated from his death but felt it was in poor taste to talk about it publicly as the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy and he was an extremely private person and I always respected that in our friendship."

Athenna Crosby, the woman photographed having lunch with Matthew Perry the day before his shocking death, tells ET's Kevin Frazier that Matthew was "optimistic and happy" about his future plans. pic.twitter.com/SHfgO7EhTK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 1, 2023

The entertainment industry and fans alike will undoubtedly remember Perry not only for his on-screen brilliance but also for his unwavering commitment to making a meaningful impact beyond the realm of television. On October 28, as the news of Perry's death spread like wildfire, his family, including his father, stepfather, and his mother, Suzanne Morrison, rushed to the scene, their faces reflecting the somber reality of the situation. Morrison, a former media secretary of the ex-Prime Minister of Canada, Pierre Trudeau, had an indelible impression on Perry.

Matthew Perry's parents divorced when he was only a year old.



After his parents’ divorce, Matthew moved with his Mom to Ottawa, Canada. She worked as a press secretary for then-Canadian prime minister, Pierre Trudeau (father of current prime minister, Justin Trudeau)🙄 pic.twitter.com/mDUMWJzKNc — Gina Macina 🇨🇦 (@GinaMacina60) October 29, 2023

The actor's memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, spilled the beans about Perry's childhood and relationship with his mom in his growing years. Perry candidly shared his sentiments about Morrison's job, one that often took precious time away from their relationship. The autobiography revealed that he came across as a "latchkey kid" after the separation of his parents, as it had a huge impact on him. He had confessed to feeling lonely while his mom was busy tying all the loose ends and raising him with immense dedication to work.

