Matthew Perry's Family Has No Doubt That His Death Was 'Ultimately Murder': Insider Reveals

Matthew Perry's death was shrouded with mystery when he was found lying unconscious in his pool and declared dead. Last year, the Friends star's visceral report declared that his death was caused by Ketamine overdose. Lately, several arrests have been made with regards to his death and his family believes his death was certainly not natural.

Insider reveal, "This has set off so many alarm bells and really lifted the lid of the underbelly of Hollywood and the level of addiction that is still running rampant," as per InTouch Weekly. The source continued, "Right now, there’s a whole lot of speculation about what famous names are going to be exposed next, because these dealers, particularly Jasveen Sangha, who is known as the Hollywood ketamine queen, have a ton of celebrity connections." The 54-year-old actor who had a history of substance abuse was taking ketamine shots as prescribed by his personal physician. "The word is more bombshells are going to drop as they scramble to defend themselves and throw people under the bus along the way," the source added.

Meanwhile, Perry's family is deeply devastated as his mysterious death is being investigated reminding them that he could have been alive if certain negligence did not take place. "Matthew’s loved ones are absolutely horrified that he was prescribed ketamine when it’s a known party drug, regardless of the supposed therapeutic effects, as an addict they feel he should not have been prescribed it and they absolutely feel it was a slippery slope that led him to abuse it again," the close aide shared. The Drug Enforcement Agency has disclosed that Ketamine "is abused for its ability to produce dissociative sensations and hallucinations. Ketamine has the potential for abuse, which may lead to moderate or low physical dependence or high psychological dependence."

Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison has shared his faith in justice. A source close to them revealed, "His family couldn’t just let this go and they’re happy that charges have been laid but they want to see real justice done with serious jail time so that these depraved dealers and so-called doctors are off the street. Keith has the contacts, the soft skills and decades of experience in dealing with local and national law enforcement to make a real difference in the investigation into Matthew’s death."

The source continues, "They blame them for Matthew’s death and have no doubt it was ultimately murder. If they have their way. more people will be exposed in this because they do feel it could save lives, they know Matthew was far from the only star grappling with addiction and being preyed on by dealers." Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Eric Fleming, a man who provided ketamine to Iwamasa, and Dr. Mark Chavez were close to Perry and have been booked in relation to his overdose. According to Today, Martin Estrada, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said, "These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being. Drug dealers selling dangerous substances are gambling with other people’s lives over greed."