Kayti Edwards, Matthew Perry's, ex-girlfriend and former assistant, has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the physicians handling the Friends actor before his tragic death. Edwards added that she wasn't shocked that ketamine was determined to be Perry's cause of death by the coroner. According to his autopsy report, which was released on Friday, he passed away due to an accident brought on by the drug's "acute effects." “I’m pretty sure that in Matthew’s brain ketamine infusions at a doctor’s would count as still being sober. In his brain, it’s not the same as going on the street to buy crack or heroin. That probably was the stepping stone for him to go back to doing drugs. I think the doctors who had been working with Matthew should be investigated. I’m pretty sure he would have had an in with a doctor. It’s very hard to get ketamine on the street but it is very easy for a doctor or a nurse to get, Edwards exclusively told The US Sun.

The horse rescue ranch owner, who currently resides in, Yucca Valley, California, worked as Perry's assistant in 2011, she also dated him briefly in 2006. Edwards after noticing many telltale signals before his death at his house in the affluent Pacific Palisades suburb of Los Angeles feared he had relapsed. She stated that she saw multiple warning signs following his passing. Among them was posting on social media more frequently than usual, which she claimed was abnormal. Edwards also disclosed that he used his Batman-based alter identity, "Mattman," when under the influence of drugs. She also revealed shockingly that Perry enjoyed taking drugs alone in the jacuzzi.

“I already knew what it was so it wasn’t shocking to me. I wasn’t there so I don’t know exactly what happened but I do know Matthew as a person and a friend and I know the patterns that led up to this, she said. “I could see it from a mile away, he didn’t seem right during the last couple weeks of his life. The sober people who knew him have never hung out with him when he was getting high so they wouldn’t know the signs.” According to senior deputy medical examiner Raffi Djabourian, "high levels of ketamine were found in his post-mortem blood specimens." "The main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression," the official report stated.

Additionally, the former model revealed a few more startling facts about Perry. “Matthew loved to experiment with different drugs. He would want to try different things to see what worked best for him." She continued, “I remember he got heroin at one point and one of his friends showed him how to smoke it. He was always down for trying different stuff but I’m pretty sure the ketamine was a new thing because I never saw him doing it.” Although doctors use ketamine infusions to treat depression, people can also use the dissociative anesthetic for fun.

