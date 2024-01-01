Matthew Perry's Autopsy Reveals Attempts Were Made to Save His Life Before Paramedics Arrived

In a tragic turn of events, beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry's cause of death has been unveiled nearly two months after his untimely passing at home. The New York Times recently disclosed that Perry, widely recognized from the TV show Friends, passed away due to the severe impact of Ketamine, a drug he was reportedly using to manage his stress and anxiety issues.

According to the report, a distressing scene awaited Perry's assistant, who has not been publicly identified, upon returning to the residence at approximately 4 p.m. The assistant found the actor "floating face down" in the jacuzzi after leaving the residence briefly for errands at 1:37 p.m. In a desperate attempt to save Perry, the assistant swiftly moved him from the water onto the steps and promptly called 911. Despite the determined efforts of the paramedics, Perry was declared deceased following their attempt to rescue him from the water.

The inquiry went deep into the effects of ketamine, as Perry was taking it when he drowned in his pool accidentally. Furthermore, Perry's continued battle with coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a medication designed to manage opioid dependency, significantly contributed to his untimely demise. Perry's manner of death has officially been categorized as accidental, emphasizing the drug and drowning-related aspects. The New York Times reports no foul play in Perry's untimely demise.

It was revealed by the assistant, who was crucial in finding Perry's body, that the actor was receiving psychiatric treatment and was consistently taking buprenorphine, a prescribed medication, twice daily. While investigators found evidence of sedatives, no traces of alcohol, methamphetamine, or cocaine were detected in Perry's system. The death certificate, however, discloses that Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, best known as the Dateline host, identified the actor to authorities. Perry was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on November 3, as indicated by the certificate.

As per the Daily Mail's report, Perry had always been candid about his struggles with drug addiction, a journey he openly shared in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The Serving Sara star had disclosed his experience with ketamine infusion therapy while in treatment in Switzerland, describing it as both a relief, akin to a 'giant exhale,' and at times, a sensation resembling near-death experiences. He humorously remarked that the drug seemed tailor-made for him, to the extent that it could have been named "Matty."

Perry described the process in his memoir, where he was seated, blindfolded, and given an IV while listening to music. In these treatment sessions, Perry underwent disassociation and frequently felt as if he were close to death. He compared the immediate effects of ketamine to being struck by a 'giant happy shovel,' but also acknowledged the severe hangovers that made him conclude that ketamine was not suitable for him.

