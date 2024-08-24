Matthew Perry Willingly Got Rid of His Nurses But He Did Not Intend to Die, New Report Suggests

The investigation into Matthew Perry's death is still underway. The 54-year-old actor was found unresponsive, having drowned in his Los Angeles pool last October. By December, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed that Perry's death was a result of an acute ketamine overdose. However, the question that arises now is why the actor was alone at home and could the outcome have been different had he not removed his nursing team.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By David M. Benett

As reported by the Daily Mail, a source reflecting on the same, said, “Don’t get me started on my opinion of Kenny and his actions or decisions. There is a special place in hell for someone willing to stick a needle full of drugs into another human being who just published a book on sobriety.” He later added, “I’m not in any way saying Matthew is a victim.” It has been revealed that Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's live-in assistant, administered multiple ketamine injections to the actor, despite lacking any medical qualifications. Another insider close to Perry revealed that by the end of last year, the actor had distanced himself from nearly everyone, leaving him in deep isolation.

#MatthewPerry #KetamineQueen #ketamine Patients under Ketamine have visual/auditory hallucinations. Patients during treatment should NEVER be left alone. As someone trained in Ketamine aid? I’d argue leaving someone alone in a hot tub is at the bottom of any good faith procedure. — Elizabeth Busath (@LizOFFICIAL) August 17, 2024

In the past, Perry had the support of two assistants and a dedicated nursing team to oversee his medication and handle any emergencies. However, in 2023, he stopped receiving any medical care. However, his close friends and family are certain that getting rid of the nurses was his personal decision. At the time of Perry's death, none of his nursing team members were in place. Iwamasa now faces a potential 15-year prison sentence, reduced after he admitted to supplying the drugs that led to his employer's death. Meanwhile, another insider previously revealed that the Friends star seemed to be struggling in his final days. The person said, "He was living locked up and not reaching out to [people]. That was his pattern when he used it. He would cut himself off from everyone." They added, “He wanted a family and never found that person to settle down with. It was a tale of loneliness and how having all the money and fame can’t save anyone.”

'There is a special place in hell for them': Matthew Perry got rid of his nurses... and then was left alone to die. Disturbing new details about his death are revealed by ALISON BOSHOFF in a special report



https://t.co/0aavUxE3HX pic.twitter.com/0274v4YSaL — Readean (@readeancom) August 24, 2024

As reported by Ok! magazine, another informant disclosed, “He wanted consistency. As much as he was a loner, he didn’t want to be.” His friend, Athenna Crosby, said, “I mean, I can’t know what exactly he was thinking or feeling. I can only share my experience. And, of course, he was his own person that maybe he had said, done, or thought of things the day that he passed that I might never come to know." She also stated, "In the interaction that I had with him, he was extremely positive, sober, acting normal, spoke very well...did not give me any impression that he was under drugs or alcohol of any kind."