In a recent interview with TMZ, Lisa Cash, who appeared in the 1999 FRIENDS episode The One in Vegas: Part 1, dropped a bombshell revelation about a storyline that could have changed the course of the beloved sitcom. Cash shared that her character was initially scripted to have an affair with Chandler Bing, played by the late Matthew Perry, after a heated argument with Monica (portrayed by Courteney Cox).

The scene in question involved Chandler and Monica arguing in Las Vegas about having lunch with Richard. According to Cash, the original script had Chandler going up to the hotel room, ordering room service, and Cash's character, a hotel worker, bringing it up to him. In the scripted version, Chandler and Cash's character would connect, laugh, and ultimately end up in an affair, complicating his relationship with Monica. However, Perry, known for his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing, had reservations about this storyline.

Recognizing the significance of Chandler's fidelity in the hearts of FRIENDS fans, Perry took matters into his own hands after rehearsing the scene. “I came in as a guest star and I was super excited... The day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that Perry went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive [Chandler] for cheating on Monica. He was probably right! That would’ve changed possibly the course of the show and his character,” Cash explained in the interview. "We had rehearsed it and everything," she added.

Even though this storyline did not make it to the final episode, Cash fondly recalled her time on the set of the immensely popular sitcom. She stated, "I was new to the industry, and it could have been really intimidating for me ― like, Season 5 of ‘Friends,’ and a scene with Matthew Perry! But I just felt so comfortable, and he was really likable and welcoming and just made me feel at ease ... It was just really fun doing the scene with him."

Cash's statement is the latest revelation following the tragic passing of Perry on October 28. In a poignant turn of events, Perry's funeral service occurred at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles. The location holds significant importance for the grievers, given it is just minutes away from the Warner Bros. studios where the iconic sitcom was shot for a decade.

FRIENDS marked the first time Cox and Perry worked together, with the characters' relationship eventually evolving over the course of the series from friends to lovers. Scott Silveri, a writer-producer for the show, said, "There was a really fun dynamic between the two of them." Despite their on-screen chemistry, their real-life relationship remained platonic. The unsubstantiated rumors, however, persisted, hinting at an unspoken affection between the two, per The Mirror.

