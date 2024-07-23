Matthew Perry Was Looking for 'Friendship' on an Adults-Only Site Before Demise: Report

In the days before his tragic death, Matthew Perry was desperately searching for companionship online. The beloved Friends actor, who passed away at 54 on October 28, 2023, had been active on an adults-only content site similar to OnlyFans. A source revealed that Perry spent his last days messaging two young models on the platform. "Matthew was clearly in a bad way and reached out to these two girls mainly for friendship," the insider explained. Perry reportedly asked the 21-year-old content creators if they wanted to be 'friends – and maybe more.'

The actor signed up for the subscription-based profiles weeks before his death. He used the platform to connect with people, finding it easier than traditional dating sites where his celebrity status caused issues. "He told them he had been kicked off a few dating sites he had signed up to because they thought he was a fake," the source said.

Perry's interactions with the models were described as gentlemanly, and he genuinely did seem to focus on friendship. "There was nothing sleazy about his messages and he said to one of the models he hated hearing about guys sending out d**k pics to girls they had never met," the insider noted. "He came across as a real gentleman, who was just really lonely."

In his messages, Perry playfully referred to himself as 'Mattman,' a nod to his love of Batman, which he also mentioned in his final Instagram post. He used his Friends' fame in conversation, often playing on the word 'friends' when chatting with the models. "He would say he was only online to find friends and friendship, and that he thought sites like the one they were on were a lot easier for him to try and find it as he was too famous to be on others," the source explained, as per The Radar Online.

The actor complimented one of the models, saying her look reminded him of Rachel from Friends. He was careful to address the age gap, stating that he wasn't necessarily looking for anything beyond friendship. "The furthest he got with 'dirty talk' was telling one of the girls he may be looking for 'friendship and a bit more' if they got on," the insider revealed. The models, who wish to remain anonymous, are concerned that their accounts may have been hacked. They're appealing to anyone who might have access to Perry's messages not to release them, as they were 'two of his biggest fans' and he had expressed a desire to keep their communications private.

"They do not want to be named or share his messages because they are such big fans of his, and of Friends," the source stated. "They want everyone to know that if something does come out, he wasn't doing anything sleazy on the site and just saw it as somewhere under the radar where he could find friends." Perry never met the models in person, as he died shortly after initiating contact. The insider added, "Matthew never once mentioned partying or drugs to them, and one of the girls was days away from meeting him for a date." This revelation comes as the investigation into Perry's death nears its conclusion. Police sources believe 'multiple people' could face charges, and the probe might uncover a wider Hollywood drug ring, as per Salon.