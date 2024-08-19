Matthew Perry Said the Most Chilling Last Words to His Assistant Hours Before He Died; New Report

Matthew Perry was injected with multiple doses of ketamine the day he died on October 28, 2023. The authorities have charged five people, including his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors, and a drug dealer dubbed "Queen of Ketamine" in Perry's death case. New documents reveal he asked his assistant to "shoot" him with a "big" dose of the drug hours before his fatal death.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Zimmerman

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Perry asked his assistant to "shoot me up with a big one" hours before he died of an overdose in his hot tub. The Friends alum, who had long struggled with drug addiction, was reportedly undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat his depression and anxiety. However, unfortunately, he also became addicted to the anesthetic drug.

Iwamasa, his live-in assistant, gave Perry the first shot of ketamine at 8.30 am. Nearly four hours later, he was shot with another injection while watching a movie at his Los Angeles home. "Approximately 40 minutes later, Victim M.P. asked [the] defendant to prepare the jacuzzi for Victim M.P." and told him to shoot him with another "big" dose. So, he filled the syringe with ketamine, injected his boss a third time, and left to run some errands. Upon his return, he found him face down in the heated water.

Perry, who was taking supervised therapy of the anesthetic drug, had his last session nearly a week before he died. According to prosecutors, he had been seeking unsupervised doses. Reportedly, his dependence on it went "out of control," which resulted in his untimely death. The doctors found a high level of ketamine in his body, a lot higher than prescribed by the medics, as per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

RIP Matthew Perry, 54.

The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/RxAA1V1fr6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 29, 2023

Iwamasa was injecting Perry with unsupervised ketamine for a month, and he was sourcing the drug from Dr. Salvador Plasencia, one of the accused. In the documents, prosecutors accused Plasencia of sourcing Perry with the anesthetic drug despite telling another patient a week before his death that the actor was "too far gone and spiraling in his addiction."

Perry's assistant told prosecutors he introduced Plasencia to Perry around September 30, 2023, and alleged that the doctor sold the actor liquid ketamine as well as ketamine lozenges. He was arrested on Thursday, August 15, 2024, in Southern California on the count of one conspiracy of providing the drug and teaching Iwamasa (who had no prior medical experience) to administer the drug through intramuscular injection but pleaded not guilty.

The deceased star was reportedly infused with ketamine on October 12, 2023, nearly two weeks before he died, and had a bad reaction to it. His blood pressure spiked, resulting in his body "freezing up" and he was unable to move or talk. However, despite adverse effects, Plasencia left additional vials of the drug at his house. Until he died, Perry paid at least $55,000 to the doctor for ketamine alone in his death month.

An award winning alcoholic. Weird. pic.twitter.com/O37TGNha9N — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) May 16, 2013

In his lifetime, Perry was vocal about his addiction issues but in the period that he was sober, he worked relentlessly to advocate against this habit and even earned the Champion of Recovery award from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy in 2013 by President Barack Obama's administration, as per The Hollywood Reporter.