Matt Gaetz Shares Bizarre Photo of Him Resting on Kimberly Guilfoyle: "What Kinda Pose Is This"

President-elect Donald Trump appointed Kimberly Guilfoyle as the ambassador to Greece on Tuesday night. The surprise announcement was made on his Truth Social account. Trump praised Guilfoyle, saying, "Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation." In the aftermath of the same, Representative Matt Gaetz, the Republican leader's initial pick for Attorney General congratulated the former Fox News host. Gaetz shared a photo of himself on the couch with Guilfoyle sitting next to him and his head resting on her chest. "Congratulations to the amazing @kimguilfoyle! Our next ambassador to Greece," he tweeted.

Congratulations to the amazing @kimguilfoyle!



Our next ambassador to Greece :) pic.twitter.com/VLB2Iz7V3W — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 10, 2024

Netizens were quick to criticize the weird choice of picture. "Could choose a more appropriate picture Matt," a comment on X read. A person mocked, "He [Gaetz] lays there with that #GreekMe look on his face...." In a similar vein, one asked, "This is weird. What kinda pose is this?" Others wondered about Donald Jr. "Where is Don Jr.? I thought they were an item and now Trump is shipping her off to Greece?"

Could choose a more appropriate picture Matt — Canis Nuntium (@smiles2share) December 11, 2024

"Nothing like sleeping your way to the top. Gavin Newsome to Don Jr. [Latter] gets a new side piece, Kim shipped off to Greece. Very transparent," another noted." Definitely the hottest ambassador we have had yet. Trump never disappoints with his picks," a netizen mocked. "Frankly unacceptable to nominate friends and family. How many qualified candidates do you think are out there deserving of such opportunities? This is corruption and a prime example that qualifications are irrelevant...what counts is money and power," a critic penned slamming Trump.

This is weird. Wth kinda pose is this? — David (@Dbonds78) December 11, 2024

"For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad," the President-elect said. Trump's words of praise, however, rang insincere to many given the timing of the political announcement— just when Don Jr. went public with his new love interest, socialite Bettina Anderson.

The Daily Mail confirmed that the couple are dating as images of their night out in Palm Beach, circulated online. The Florida influencer and the executive vice president of the Trump Organization were captured walking hand-in-hand after celebrating Anderson's birthday in an upscale restaurant. Sources close to the Trump family claimed that Anderson wanted Guilfoyle out of the picture. "Bettina wants Kim out of the area,” an insider told People magazine. Meanwhile, another source in September, shared, "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina– or didn't want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably."

Reports suggest that Guilfoyle who is still engaged to the former president's eldest son was taken aback when cozy pictures of Don Jr. and Anderson's private lunch surfaced. "She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you," the source said. "Don Jr. is not one to account for what he does – not to Kimberly or anyone – except maybe his father." The source concluded, "He's pretty bold and, as smart as she is, Kimberly looked the other way."