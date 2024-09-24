Matt Gaetz Fuels Plastic Surgery Rumors Over Bizarre Look: 'Wearing a Mask of His Own Face'

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has been making headlines, not just for his politics but also for his appearance. Gaetz, a Republican representative since 2017, shocked viewers with a dramatically altered face during the Republican National Convention (RNC) earlier this year, in July, prompting widespread plastic surgery speculation. Sise-by-side photos of the politician taken at different points in his career show a striking difference, with many arguing that Botox and fillers are behind his new, taut look.

Despite denial of ever having had plastic surgery, Matt Gaetz shocks the public when they see that his eyebrows have become fully vertical, making his fivehead look like a large Pause button #NewGOPScandals pic.twitter.com/6oZTyGzxq0 — HEY-EY-EY-EY! (HEY-EY-EY-EY!) Let's Go, Buffalo! (@SethFromThe716) September 21, 2024

As per the New York Post, the transformation became a hot topic on social media. A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) compared Gaetz’s previous appearance to his current one, highlighting his unnaturally arched eyebrows and smooth complexion. A user quipped, "Remember when @mattgaetz used a Groupon to get Botox?" Another echoed, “WTF did Gaetz do to his face.”

it’s not even just the botox. it’s the contoured cheeks AND forehead. shape tape set with laura mercier translucent loose setting powder. anastasia dip brow. this is a fucking mug. it’s drag pic.twitter.com/o0ekqih5Lr — matt (@mattxiv) July 19, 2024

In a similar vein, a comment read, “Matt Gaetz is two white tigers and a life partner away from having a Vegas act.” One user also commented, “Good lord. Matt Gaetz is transforming into Wayne Newton. He needs to lay off the Botox and cheek fillers.” Others agreed, “Matt Gaetz looks like he’s wearing a mask of his own face. [He's] going to give the lizard people conspiracy theorists a lot to work with.”

I wasn’t sure if this was real or not…..but it is.



WTF is going on with Gaetz? It looks like he had plastic surgery today before giving his RNC speech.



Super weird.



pic.twitter.com/kdqmhQcpIW — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) July 18, 2024

Dr. Mariano Busso, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, who has not treated Gaetz, still weighed in on the matter. He suggested, "There are two main facial changes between Mr. Gaetz's appearance at the RNC in 2020 and 2024—very heavy Botox and cheek fillers. Botox was performed very heavily on the center of the forehead resulting in a drop of his central eyebrows. The lateral aspect of the eyebrows was left with movement giving that 'Mr. Spock' look with pointy lateral eyebrows," as reported by The List.

Yeah, I think he’s had cheek filler or implants. You can see how much more prominent his cheekbones are now.



I also think he had a rhinoplasty. The bridge of his nose is smaller and the tip is different.



…wow. This is something. pic.twitter.com/DJXeJ3NWi7 — Claire Zagorski, MSc, LP (@clairezagorski) July 18, 2024

Although Gaetz has not publicly addressed the rumors, his spokesperson dismissed the speculation, attributing the differences to lighting and makeup. Gaetz recently also made headlines for more serious allegations of sexual misconduct, including inappropriate relationships with minors, as per The New York Times.

you know the "back alley" that republicans want you to get your abortions in? that's where matt gaetz got his botox done pic.twitter.com/3ahTU0MO4K — manny (@mannyfidel) July 18, 2024

Comedian Desi Lydic humorously linked these accusations to his rumored plastic surgery during a segment on The Daily Show, saying, "There's no moral judgment on my page. People get plastic surgery for different reasons. Sometimes it's medical. And sometimes it's so you can trick 16-year-old girls into getting dinner with you. Again, no judgment, all love."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nathan Howard

Gaetz has also continued to draw attention due to his political antics. He famously played a key role in ousting former House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, and even interrupted McCarthy’s interview at the RNC, saying, “What night are you speaking? Are you speaking tonight?” Unbothered, McCarthy retorted, “[The] person who raised the issue, he's got an ethics complaint about paying and sleeping with a 17-year-old," as per Audacy.