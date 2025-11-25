‘Masterclass!’ Black Woman Shuts Down White Opera-Goer Who Questioned Why She Was There

Attending an opera at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, the last thing that 53-year-old long time opera fan LaeTania Richardson wanted was a subtle racial attack. However, it turned out that microaggressive racial remark was exactly what she ended up facing that day.

Richardson, a California-based lifestyle entrepreneur, had taken a coveted seat in the orchestra section at the performance when she drew the attention of a White woman who began asking her the usual tone-deaf questions. The White woman started with, “Are you famous?”

Richardson, who was totally dressed for the occasion, responded in a rather humorous way, saying, “Famously sitting here about to enjoy the opera.” The White woman’s curiosity, however, did not quench with the answer, as she followed up with, “Is this your first opera?”

Such a line of questioning would have ruined anyone’s mood. Fortunately, Richardson saw this as an opportunity to talk about opera, an art form that she deeply loves and is quite passionate about. This is something that the White woman had clearly not expected and that makes the whole exchange between the two even more interesting.

As it turns out, Richardson travels the world to see famous operas and she goes to Italy twice a year. Her love for opera made her learn Italian as well. The White woman had absolutely not expected the conversation to turn this way and therefore she, in an attempt to prove her superiority, named an “underwriter” who apparently had front row tickets for that show.

Richardson posted the whole video on TikTok on November 23, with the caption, “Some people are unaware because they don’t have to be aware! That’s privilege! As a Black woman, it happens more often than I care to admit!” she wrote on TikTok. “Whether I’m shopping in a high-end department store, sitting in first class, at Starbucks, the Opera, or the ballet! I’ve simply learned how to navigate as I won’t allow anyone to keep me from living a FULL life!”

The video drew netizens’ attention quickly and Richrdon was applauded for the way she dealt with the unnecessary nuisance that the White woman had created. One user commented, “Wow, you are a master at this. Poised clapback.” Another one added, “She thought she was about to school you and got schooled. So classy.”

Another user chimed in, “The microaggressions went crazyyyy. She wanted it to be your first opera so badly.” A fourth user commented, “I stayed for the entire volley!!! I was screaming, ‘Give it to her!’”

Richardson’s video showed how racial aggression is not always in the form of physical violence or harsh words, but often comes in subtle jabs. The White woman throwing shade at Richardson wanted to undermine her experience in attending operas and that is a form of racial aggression. However, Richardson’s quiet confidence in what she enjoys ensured that she got back at the White woman without being rude or agitated.