Massie’s Primary Odds Rise After Trump Attacks Him During Kentucky District Visit

Rep. Thomas Massie’s standing in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District Republican primary improved Thursday. This happened a day after President Donald Trump visited the district and urged voters to support Massie’s challenger, Ed Gallrein. On Kalshi, Massie’s implied odds of winning the May 19 primary rose by 12 points to 65%, while Gallrein’s dropped to 35%.

During his stop in Hebron, Kentucky, Trump intensified his ongoing feud with Massie. Massie is one of the few House Republicans who has publicly disagreed with the president on several key issues.

At the event, the president called Massie a “nutjob,” said, “I just can’t stand this guy,” and told supporters, “We’ve got to get rid of this loser.” He also brought Gallrein, a farmer, businessman, and retired Navy SEAL, on stage to help his effort to unseat the incumbent congressman.

This rally was unusual for Trump, who directly entered the district of a sitting Republican member of Congress. The visit followed his formal endorsement of Gallrein on March 10. Reuters reported that this endorsement came after months of tension between Trump and Massie, including Massie’s criticism of the administration’s handling of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

President Trump on Thomas Massie: “We gotta get rid of this loser. This guy is bad. He’s disloyal to the Republican Party, he’s disloyal to the people of Kentucky, and most importantly, he’s disloyal to the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/TaXGj7CHSN — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 11, 2026

Massie has also angered Trump over foreign policy and spending disputes. AP reported that Massie has been one of the few remaining Republicans willing to oppose the White House in Congress. The president’s appearance in Kentucky highlighted his determination to defeat Massie in next spring’s primary.

Despite this, early trends in the prediction market indicated that Trump’s show of force did not immediately undermine Massie’s position. Kalshi reported that traders pushed Massie’s price higher after the rally, despite Trump’s endorsement of Gallrein and the backing of MAGA KY, a pro-Trump super PAC formed to challenge Massie. The PAC has spent $2.6 million supporting Gallrein in the race.

This primary has become one of the most closely monitored Republican House contests of the 2026 cycle. It pits the president’s political machine against an incumbent with a strong base in northern Kentucky. Massie has long worked to build an image as an independent-minded conservative, while Gallrein has closely aligned himself with Trump and his agenda.

Trump’s stop in Kentucky was part of a larger trip focused on the economy and the war in Iran. However, his attacks on Massie stood out as one of the clearest political messages of the day. AP noted that Trump spent much of the event painting Massie as disloyal and unfit for another term, while Gallrein portrayed himself as the candidate fully aligned with the president.

Rep. Thomas Massie says Trump called him on the House floor after he pushed to release the Epstein files. Trump told him three times: “I’m coming at you like you’ve never seen in your life.” pic.twitter.com/5k6myY9bV1 — Epstein File Search (@epsteinsearchin) March 10, 2026

There are still more than two months before Republican voters cast their ballots on May 19. But the market response provided Massie with a renewed indication of resilience after one of the most significant attacks of his political career. It also suggested that for now, Trump’s endorsement has not determined the outcome of the race.

Massie has become popular among some of the MAGA base due to his relentless pursuit to release the Epstein Files. Besides the Epstein scandal, Massie is an independent libertarian republican and doesn’t vote with the president on most issues.