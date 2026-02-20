Politics

‘Weapon of Mass Distraction’: Rep. Thomas Massie Accuses Trump of Using UFO Files To Bury Epstein Fallout

Published on: February 20, 2026 at 12:08 PM ET

Trump announced on Truth Social that he directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to declassify files related to “alien and extraterrestrial life."

Sohini Sengupta
Written By Sohini Sengupta
News Writer & Editor
Rep. Thomas Massie-Donald Trump
Rep. Thomas Massie (L); Donald Trump. (Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Rep. Thomas Massie has accused President Donald Trump of rolling out the “ultimate weapon of mass distraction.” He is talking about the order to release government files on UFOs and extraterrestrial life as pressure mounts over the still-unfinished release of the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

“But the Epstein files aren’t going away, even for aliens,” Massie posted on X.

On Thursday, February 19, Trump announced on Truth Social that he directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to declassify files related to “alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).”

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump suggested he might: “Get [Obama] out of trouble by declassifying.”

The swipe at former President Barack Obama was because he recently said on a podcast that aliens are “real” in a statistical sense, as the universe is vast enough for life to exist somewhere. He also added that he saw no evidence of extraterrestrial contact during his presidency. Obama later clarified on Instagram that there is no hidden facility stashing aliens.

However, after Trump accused Obama of disclosing classified information, the former said that he’ll release the files himself.

Massie believes this is a cover as he has been working with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna for full transparency under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the release of all documents tied to the convicted sex offender by December 19, 2025.

As of now, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has released around 3 million pages. It has also acknowledged that millions more were withheld due to privacy concerns and sensitive material. In January, Khanna said that more than 6 million pages were identified, and only about 3.5 million were released with redactions.

Moreover, Democrats, including House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Attorney General Pam Bondi of not fully complying with the law.

Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche argued that the release of more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images marked the end of compliance efforts. Massie, however, said that public pressure is working.

In a recent interview, he said that unnecessary redactions were reversed within 40 minutes of his flagging them during a heated hearing with Bondi. He’s not yet pursuing contempt proceedings as he believes he is “winning it.”

Massie has been a thorn in Trump’s side for a while now. He was the only Republican to speak directly with Bondi in a recent Judiciary Committee hearing. He also went against Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson on tariff-related legislation.

Massie predicted: “With the margin razor-thin (…) you’re going to see more defections.”

He argues there’s “rubber stamp fatigue” among the Republican Party as lawmakers are tired of being told to fall in line. Massie said many of his colleagues tell him they agree that Trump’s intimidation tactics are losing their point.

Meanwhile, many Trump allies celebrated the UFO announcement.

Hegseth reposted it with alien emojis. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called it “OUT OF THIS WORLD NEWS.” Critics, however, argue that the move was made as Trump is mentioned in the documents thousands of times, though the latter has repeatedly denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *