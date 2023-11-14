Maryanne Trump Barry Once Called Out Her Brother In Secretly Recorded Tapes: 'Donald is Cruel'

In a series of secretly recorded conversations by Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, an intriguing glimpse into the family dynamics unfolds. The most damning revelation comes from Maryanne Trump Barry, the former federal judge and older sister of Donald Trump, who bluntly states, "Donald is cruel."

Maryanne Trump Barry has died.

She famously told her niece Mary Trump, that her younger brother had someone take his SATs for him, and she also said this:

“It's the phoniness of it all. It's the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.” pic.twitter.com/P1Jp2Pt3dm — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 13, 2023

These recordings, obtained by The Washington Post, shed light on Maryanne's perspective on her brother's presidency and his character. Maryanne, a retired federal appellate judge, had never publicly voiced her disagreements with Donald until now. The rift between them apparently began in the 1980s when she claims he used a favor she did for him to take credit for her success.

The recordings capture Maryanne's candid assessment of Donald's behavior as president. She criticizes his tweeting, lying, lack of preparation, and the ever-changing stories. "His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God," she exclaims, revealing a level of frustration and disappointment. The crux of Maryanne's criticism lies in her assertion that "Donald is cruel." This echoes Mary's earlier claims that her uncle is unfit for the presidency. Maryanne goes on to describe the "phoniness and this cruelty" she perceives in her brother, reinforcing the image of a president driven more by self-interest than principles.

RIP Maryanne Trump, who famously said of her brother: “All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. None. .. His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God. I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy… pic.twitter.com/hrkjuW2Hqh — Nina Burleigh (@ninaburleigh) November 13, 2023

A pivotal moment in the recordings involves Maryanne's revelation about Donald Trump allegedly having someone take his SATs to gain admission to the University of Pennsylvania. This supports Mary's prior assertion in her book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man. Maryanne claims Donald had someone named Joe Shapiro take the exams, a revelation that adds weight to the existing allegations.

His niece, Mary Trump, wrote a great book about her uncle, “Too Much and Never Enough.” It’s an excellent and revealing book that describes how the malignant narcissist was raised and shaped. I understood him much better after reading Mary’s book. Thank you, Mary! pic.twitter.com/2mrY8XZ0nN — 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@nawfmeskin) November 9, 2023

Mary began taping these conversations in 2018, believing that her family had lied about the value of the family estate during a legal battle over her inheritance. Chris Bastardi, a spokesman for Mary, explained that she taped the conversations to protect herself, never anticipating revelations like her aunt's statement about the SAT exams.

President Donald Trump’s older sister Maryanne Trump Barry described him as a “cruel” man with “no principles” in tapes that were secretly recorded in 2018 and 2019 by his niece, Mary Trump.

Wonder if they were still speaking? — Here to Watch X Burn_FL Democrat_ She/Her/Y'all (@Just_Looking_yo) November 13, 2023

The White House responded to the recordings, with President Donald dismissing them, stating, "Every day it’s something else, who cares." This dismissive tone aligns with the administration's previous denial of the SAT allegation as "absurd" and "completely false." Maryanne Trump Barry's candid comments resonate with the narrative presented at the Democratic National Convention, where character and morality took center stage. Democrats portrayed Donald as an amoral, egotistical leader, contrasting him with Joe Biden's image of decency and empathy, as per CNN.

Paging Joe Shapiro. On p. 72 of her new book, Mary Trump says Donald Trump paid Shapiro — “a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker” — to sit in for him during the SAT tests so he could get into Wharton. Donald “paid his buddy well,” Mary writes. pic.twitter.com/nqmHajVFwP — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 7, 2020

Maryanne's passing at the age of 86 adds a poignant layer to this family drama. Her strained relationship with Donald in the years leading up to her death became public knowledge after the release of Mary's memoir. The recordings capture a woman who, despite her significant achievements in law, couldn't reconcile with her brother's approach to the presidency.

