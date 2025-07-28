Mary Trump Predicts How the Epstein Files Crisis Will Affect Donald Trump—Claims, “He Isn’t the Problem Anymore”

It’s no secret that Mary Trump is not a fan of her uncle, Donald Trump. She has been extremely vocal against his controversial moves since his first term began, more so since this January. However, this time, she had something new to say. The outspoken critic of Trump recently spoke up about the Epstein files. She noted that while the crisis may somewhat weaken his position, he is not the “problem anymore.”

During an “Ask Me Anything” session on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Mary responded to a question about whether the Jeffrey Epstein documents could serve as the “catalyst for the MAGA movement ending over a period of time.”

The author of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man responded, “Maybe in the long term, but not in the short term.” She predicted that the MAGA civil war over the unreleased Epstein files would weaken him “considerably” in the future.

Mary, 60, continued, “This goes right to the heart of his base.” The Epstein files crisis definitely put a spotlight on Trump’s personal relationship with the s-x offender. However, his niece felt less certain about how it could play out in the future.

“Even if it implicates him, nobody’s going to indict him,” she noted. Mary explained that this is because of the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling that U.S. Presidents can not be criminally prosecuted for “official acts.” She also noted that despite the ongoing clash with his own MAGA base, the 79-year-old Republican has already solidified a loyal following within his administration that’d protect him from anything uncertain incoming.

LIVE: Mary Trump Answers YOUR QUESTIONS https://t.co/z46iwOCi9w — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) July 27, 2025

“If it did kind of end his reign of power, J.D. Vance becomes president,” the author concluded, if the worst-case scenarios were supposed to happen.

“We need to remember this, it’s really important—I’m not saying this shouldn’t all play out, because of course it should. What I’m saying is, Donald Trump isn’t the problem anymore. That’s what I’m saying. And we need to be very, very clear about that.”

🚨HOLY SH*T: The foreign press just HUMILIATED Trump. Reporter: “Was part of the rush to get this deal done to knock the Jeffrey Epstein story out?”⁰Trump: “You gotta be kidding me.” Someone buy this reporter a beer. 🍺🔥 pic.twitter.com/wQ8c4GDiKC — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 27, 2025

Mary Trump‘s theory makes sense as Trump has notably managed to assemble a team of loyalists in his second term, who full-heartedly embrace his MAGA views. The vocal critic of the Republican President noted that Donald “is acting like he’s always acted.”

“The arrogance was always there. The insecure defensiveness was always there. The bullying was always there,” Mary L. Trump noted.