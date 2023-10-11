Mary Trump Criticizes Uncle Donald Trump For Allegedly Leaking Sensitive Israeli Intelligence to Russia

The niece of former president Donald Trump, Mary L. Trump, has made some serious accusations against her uncle, as per The Hill. The author and psychologist vehemently criticized her uncle in a harsh post on X, alleging that he had leaked information to foreign governments. Mary shared a screenshot of Trump's message posted on his Truth Social account that read: "The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA, through our Totally Open Southern Border, at Record Numbers. Are they planning an attack within our Country? Crooked Joe Biden and his BOSS, Barack Hussein Obama, did this to us!"

Mary also tweeted about Donald, "This fucking maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel's national security secrets… Plus, he divulged highly classified information about our nuclear subs to an Australian cardboard guy. Why is he still allowed to roam free?" Mary completely bashed her uncle, who had suggested that President Biden and former President Obama may be to blame for a Hamas attack on the United States by drawing comparisons between the current situation in Israel and the border with Mexico on his social media platform.

This fucking maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel's national security secrets…



Plus, he divulged highly classified information about our nuclear subs to an Australian cardboard guy.



Why is he still allowed to roam free? pic.twitter.com/gZsxdQiK0G — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 9, 2023

As per the same report by The Hill, Trump reacted to the ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine after Hamas launched a volley of missile attacks on Israel on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had then declared war on the extremist organization. As per The Independent, Mary appeared to be alluding to the purported May 2017 exchange of secret material with Russian officials that involved Israeli intelligence. The Republican leader had stated that he had an 'absolute right' to do so at the time. The former President's niece had also made reference to rumors that Donald reportedly shared highly sensitive information with an Australian billionaire, who is also a Mar-a-Lago club member, about American nuclear-powered submarines.

Mary invited the public to sign up for her newsletter and support her cause in a subsequent post on X. "If you agree my uncle is unfit to be in the White House or anywhere but prison, please support my mission to get this f****** maniac off our TVs – and our streets. The link to my newsletter is in my bio - let's do this together." The 58-year-old author has been one of Trump's most vocal detractors, even publishing a book called Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.

If you agree my uncle is unfit to be in the White House or anywhere but prison, please support my mission to get this fucking maniac off our TVs – and our streets.



The link to my newsletter is in my bio - let's do this together. pic.twitter.com/PrRjs933is — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 9, 2023

Officers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have allegedly collaborated with Hamas since August to help prepare for the current attack, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on Sunday. However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that there was no evidence to support Iran's involvement: “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship."

