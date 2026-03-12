Mary Trump Claims Donald Trump’s Comments About Iranian Military ‘Should Alarm Everyone’

Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, has voiced concerns over the latter’s opinions on the Iranian military. She wrote on her Substack, “Before leaving the White House today, Donald answered several questions from reporters. One question involved whether oil companies should continue sending ships through the Strait of Hormuz despite the dangers.”

To this question, Trump had answered, “I think they should use it. In my opinion, we took out just about all of their mine ships in one night. We are up to boat number sixty. I did not realize they had that big a navy. Every one of their ships, just about all of their navy, is gone and at the bottom of the sea.”

Mary Trump: Trump is “so grotesque. He’s so weak. He’s so deficient and depraved. What kind of person looks at him and thinks oh yeah, that’s my guy. It’s embarrassing”pic.twitter.com/9qdZVFXL98 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 7, 2026

Mary dubbed this concerning, and said that this shows how little knowledge Trump and his administration have of Iran’s capabilities. Earlier, Trump had spoken about the U.S. army sinking Iran’s navy ships, claiming that it was more fun for the soldiers than to capture the ships.

Apart from high casualties in Iran, the war has also impacted the U.S. soldiers, killing seven service members and leaving more than 140 wounded.

Moreover, the repercussions of the war have affected global oil distribution since the Strait of Hormuz has now been blocked. About 20 percent of the world’s oil is transported via that route.

Mary has been a long-term critic of the president. She has been vocal about multiple issues, including the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and rumors about the president’s declining health. She has also urged everyone to be concerned about Trump’s answers to serious questions.

The U.S. and Israel jointly launched missile strikes on Iran on February 28. According to many critics, the U.S. has been fighting an unnecessary war for Israel.

We are in a war of Donald’s choosing. Scores of Iranian children are dead; six American service members are dead. The depraved man responsible for those deaths went on a tangent about his gold curtains and his $400 million ballroom because those are his priorities. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 2, 2026

Mary opined that the president does not even have a hint of Iran’s military power. She wrote, “The fact that the commander in chief did not know how large the enemy’s navy was should alarm everyone.”

In addition, she wrote about the U.S. bombing an Iranian elementary school and how officials claimed that the Middle Eastern country bombed its own school. Earlier, Mary had posted on X how the U.S. is in a “war of Donald’s choosing,” blaming the president for the numerous deaths as a result of the current escalation.