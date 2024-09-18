Mary Trump Claims Donald Trump Is Clearly Hinting at What’s to Come: “Lying to Americans..."

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump has long been a vocal critic of the former president. Donald too is known to avoid his niece and has referred to her as a mess in the past. On Sunday, Mary asserted that Donald's perpetual lies about electoral fraud in the 2020 election, give a clear insight into his 2024 plans. Mary took to her blog to accuse him of cheating his way through his entire life with aid from the mainstream media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

As reported by Raw Story, she said, "Donald spent the weekend, as he often does, lying to the American people and ranting about all of the ways in which the debate was rigged against him—from the moderators giving Kamala Harris the questions ahead of time to her having a microphone hidden in her ears through which other people were telling her what to say." She added, "It’s always projection with my uncle, and that is never more true than when he’s in the process of trying to pre-rig an upcoming election (which he did in both 2016, with Russian help, and in 2020, with the complicity of the Republican Party)."

Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, criticized her uncle as a "deeply unwell traitor." She believes he is giving clear signals of what to expect in the future. pic.twitter.com/cKUiu6bRnM — 𝕏 Latest Updates (@xLatestUpdates) September 16, 2024

She argued that Donald has openly hinted at what’s ahead and warned that folks can't rely on corporate media to validate his signals. She said, "This election is too important for us to rely on outlets that continue, against all evidence to the contrary, to normalize a deeply unwell traitor just so they can preserve the horse race of it all." She added, "For Donald’s part, he’s not really trying to win anyway. He knows that he just needs to keep it close enough so he can cheat by having his friends in the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court throw the election to him."

“We need to do everything we can to prevent that from happening,” she urged, as reported by HuffPost. Mary hoped for a defeat for the GOP to compel them to rethink their course. Earlier, she also criticized Donald for his refusal to participate in a second presidential debate. She said, “I think Donald showed his hand, well, during the debate, for sure, but immediately afterwards. Winners do not show up in the spin room and winners do not turn down an opportunity to win again." Immediately after the success of the September 10 debate, the Harris campaign said that they were open to having another war of words with Donald.

“He knows that he will lose the next one, and the only move that would strike him to get him to debate again would be desperation,” Mary mocked. She argued that Trump can’t deny he had a worse night than Harris, according to The Hill. She further opined, “On the other hand, and I think this is one of the reasons he went to the spin room. He thinks that just by virtue of his showing up, he can change the narrative." However, Donald's campaign spokesperson argued, “As President Trump said, he totally dominated Kamala Haris on the debate stage and because she was so thoroughly defeated, she begged for another one as soon as the debate was over because she lost so bad."