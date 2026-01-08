Marvel Star Simu Liu Condemns Minneapolis ICE Shooting — Says, “Don’t Be Manipulated by Rhetoric”

Hollywood actor Simu Liu, who is best known as Marvel superhero Shang-Chi, publicly condemned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after they fatally shot an American woman during a federal operation in Minneapolis.

On January 7, 2026, Renee Nicole Good was killed by an ICE agent while sitting in her car near Portland Avenue, Minneapolis. Within hours of the 37-year-old’s passing, several bystander videos started circulating online. And then Liu weighed in.

The Department of Homeland Security, on the other hand, has been saying the ICE agents were trying to arrest people when “rioters” blocked officers from doing their job.

DHS claimed the now deceased lady “weaponized her vehicle” against an agent who feared for his life. That’s why he apparently fired “defensive shots” at her head. Renee Nicole Good later died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The footage clearly shows Renee Nicole Good trying to wave the ICE agent’s car ahead, which completely undermines DHS’s narrative that she intended to “kill the ICE agent” pic.twitter.com/M9myMtyJgf — Kei Pritsker (@KeiPritsker) January 7, 2026

But neighbors who witnessed the scene said Good was just trying to leave the scene and not ram into anyone, let alone an ICE agent.

Even the videos showed how agents surrounded her purple Honda Pilot before firing multiple shots at her through the windshield once she attempted to drive away.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that local officers did not fire the shots. Now the investigation has been handed to the FBI and Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Meanwhile, Canadian actor Simu Liu posted an update to X, saying he was “beyond appalled” by the “murderous actions” of ICE agents.

He also urged his followers not to be “manipulated by rhetoric” and asked them to watch the video evidence.

“Beyond appalled at the murderous actions of ICE agents in Minneapolis. Dont be manipulated by rhetoric; there is a video, and it clearly shows the murder of an unarmed woman driving away. AWAY,” he wrote.

As of the time of writing, Simu Liu’s post has racked up more than 26,000 likes. One of his fans even called Simu Liu “my MCU hero” in the comment section. Others thanked him for using his platform at a moment when public attention was still forming.

Simu Liu’s direct explanation fits into a wave of celebrity activism against aggressive immigration enforcement during Donald Trump’s second term.

beyond appalled at the murderous actions of ICE agents in minneapolis. dont be manipulated by rhetoric; there is a video, and it clearly shows the murder of an unarmed woman driving away. AWAY. immigration laws can be enforced in a dignified way. fuck ICE forever. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 8, 2026



Other than Simu Liu, actress Amanda Seyfried also shared footage of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivering a furious message to ICE agents and telling them to leave the city.

She followed it with a quote from George Orwell’s 1984 to reject “the evidence of your eyes and ears.” S– and the City star Cynthia Nixon also called for the ICE agent to be charged with murder.

Protests in New York had banners reading “ICE out of NYC,” showing how Minneapolis shooting reverberated beyond Minnesota. City and state leaders like Mayor Frey dismissed claims of self-defense as “garbage.”

Gov. Tim Walz has accused the Trump administration and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of risking the lives of regular Minnesotans.

Meanwhile, President Trump posted on Truth Social, claiming that the victim had, in fact, run over an officer. But that, as we can see in the video that isn’t the case.

So, which version are you believing?