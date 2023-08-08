Marvel Paid Harry Styles This Whopping Amount For a Minute Long Cameo in 'Eternals'

Due to his unexpected cameo in the 2021 Marvel film Eternals' post-credits sequence, the 'As It Was' singer Harry Styles raked in millions of dollars. In recent years, the singer has starred in a number of box office hits, usually as the main attraction. For Marvel, this served as a preview for the following stages of the franchise. Some were caught off guard by Styles's portrayal of Eros/Starfox, but most fans knew the truth before it was made public.

Harry Styles will join MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos, revealed in the post-credits scene of #TheEternals. pic.twitter.com/gnm6KdznNE — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 20, 2021

According to the Daily News Catcher, Harry was paid $380,000 for the film. It won't be shocking if Harry's compensation goes up on getting additional parts in the future.One of the key characters, Gemma Chan, reportedly only made $350K despite being in the film for almost the full two hours and 37 minutes.

According to The Thing, the director, Chloe Zhao, believes the singer cast as Eros was a wonderful fit. Her words, in reference to Harry, were, "Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me. I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin a while back. I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way [the] Eternals influenced us, earthlings."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Chan (@gemmachan)

She continued to say, "It wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him, I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did."

According to The Sun, The top-charting artist has signed contracts that may keep him in Marvel's cinematic universe for the next five movies. As the singer hinted at the conclusion of The Eternals, Harry will reprise his role as Eros/Starfox, the sibling of Thanos, in future ventures. An LA insider told the outlet that the studio was negotiating an option for "as many as five projects" with the ex-One Direction singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Chan (@gemmachan)

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige stated that both Styles and Pip the Troll from the Eternals will appear in a film together. He also divulged that there are currently plans in place for two further rounds of comic book franchises and spin-offs. An LA film consultant elaborated, "Harry was in Marvel's sights for the last 18 months. Not only is he the biggest pop star of the moment, but his star is so huge that it transcends just film and music. Harry has the Midas touch and will be a huge deal, bringing in different demographics and showing older comic book fans his talent. For Harry and his handlers, it was all about whether the project and the feel of the movie were right. Following several secret calls and discussions, the deal has been struck. And the surprise is that their deals pave the way for Harry to do as many as five projects for Marvel, which could see him as Starfox for 15 years."

