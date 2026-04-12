Markwayne Mullin’s PDA Moments Are Raising Eyebrows, Including the Infamous Subway Kiss

Politics and romance rarely make a delectable cocktail. But Markwayne Mullin, Donald Trump‘s newly appointed Secretary of Homeland Security, seems determined to mix the two, whether anyone likes it or not.

Well, judging by the reactions online, it most certainly did not land his intended way.

Back in March 2025, Mullin, then a junior senator from Oklahoma, and his wife Christie were spotted together on a Capitol subway ride. They were on their way to cast a vote on Linda McMahon’s nomination as education secretary.

A subway kiss between Markwayne Mullin and his wife is making rounds again, and the awkward photo-op has people seriously side-eyeing their relationship. https://t.co/KKZGZTU0Kq — Nicki Swift (@NickiSwiftCeleb) April 8, 2026

What was supposed to be a routine political errand turned out to be an unanticipated display of love when the couple turned the ride into a full-blown photo-op and gave the paparazzi a full kiss captured on camera that quickly made the rounds online.

To many, the moment came across more as performative than genuine love, as though the Mullins were trying a little too hard to sell something.

It’s the kind of PDA that makes you want to look away. Yet somehow, as much as you wish, you can’t forget.

If the subway kiss was difficult to erase from memory, Mullin’s June 2025 Facebook video for their 28th wedding anniversary raised more than a few eyebrows.

Rather than celebrating the moment with Christie, Mullin spent the bulk of the video singing his own praises. According to a recollection by Nicki Swift, he turned to his wife and said, “It’s a pretty special week for this lady cause on Saturday she gets to celebrate… she’s been married to me for 28 years.”

He then doubled down, asking her, “I mean 28 blissful years for her right, babe?”

Christie awkwardly agreed, because, honestly, what else could she do?

He then asked whether she thought their marriage was “better today” than it was 25 years ago, and at one point even claimed he had been “perfect” before walking it back to admit it took him 10 years to “grow up.” The moment drew mixed reactions, with some viewing it as self-focused.

🔥🚨 BREAKING: Markwayne Mullin gets emotional talking about his wife “We’ve had God on our side and her right beside me.” “For me, to be able to have the love of my life behind me, somebody I literally fell in love with in eighth grade.” pic.twitter.com/b3Elcd2L2T — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) March 18, 2026

To give credit where it’s due, not every Mullin moment has landed with a thud. When Mullin was confirmed as DHS Secretary in March 2026, he took a moment that felt genuinely unscripted.

According to Koko News, he told the room about his wife, “I knew I was going to marry her in eighth grade.” He added that he had nothing to offer at the time just a wrestling scholarship and a dorm room.

“Regardless of what is in front of us, we always take it on as a family,” he said.

The internet is still warming up to him, or rather, the jury is very much still out. His professional record will take time to evaluate. But his relationship optics? Those are already generating their own case file.

Whether the Capitol subway kiss was love, politics, or a little bit of both, one thing is certain: it is not something the internet is letting go of anytime soon.