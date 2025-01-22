Mark Zuckerberg ‘CAUGHT IN 4K’, Staring at Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée’s Cleavage During Trump’s Inauguration

Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony brought many tech billionaires under the same roof. The historic event brought Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg together. However, it was the latter who caused major trouble for himself as he was seen ogling someone’s fiancée – and later stalking them on Instagram!

Mark Zuckerberg has publicly embarrassed himself twice in two days. At the inauguration, he was seated next to Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos. It was at this moment that the Meta CEO was distracted from the main event and was completely mesmerized by Sanchez’s cleavage. He was seen ogling the journalist and smirking afterward. But that is not where his obsession would end – Zuckerberg was later found liking Sanchez’s Instagram picture!

Did Mark Zuckerberg really say “Bullsh*t” to Jared Kushner, then glance at Lauren Sanchez’s shirt and giggle like a frat boy? Working hard on that new image! 🤡😂 #Inauguration@BuzzFeed @TMZ pic.twitter.com/GnmkkQ484y — Daniel Miller (@dmillerkc) January 20, 2025

In the video, viewers can see how cheekily Mark Zuckerberg glances down to take a look at Sanchez’s assets despite knowing that the entire venue is flooded with cameras. As he was staring down and smirking afterward, it was all captured, and the people went to town at him. One user said, “damn, the longer this clip is, the more I realize he’s been scoping her out the entire time.”

Another user wrote, “he is unhinged” However, one might think that Mark Zuckerberg would stop after this first-hand embarrassment. But the fiasco continued as he was later found liking Sanchez’s Instagram picture. What’s funny is – he owns the app and he doesn’t realize that likes aren’t private. Once this was discovered, the Internet wasted no time in slamming Zuckerberg.

One user funnily wrote, “will zuck lose his amazon prime”. Another person wrote, “This will single-handedly be the reason why he makes likes private”. Another person slammed Mark Zuckerberg and wrote, “Bruh… he wants everyone to know he is a real boy now.” While the internet is having a gala time mocking Zuckerberg, many are asking how his wife Priscilla Chan would be feeling as the two have been married since 2012.

ZUUUUCKKK NOOOOO LIKES ARE PUBLIC ON INSTAGRAMMMM pic.twitter.com/X5h4bNKtay — Daniel (@growing_daniel) January 21, 2025

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos got engaged in 2023 and are going strong. At the inauguration ceremony, Sanchez wore a revealing, lingerie-inspired bustier under a form-fitting white blazer. Sanchez revealed her $1,800 Alexander McQueen satin-trimmed bustier after taking off her white fur coat. However, her outfit has been criticized by many on social media.

Amidst the disappointing reaction, Sanchez decided to block the noise and subtly reply to all the haters. Several people loved her outfit and she was seen liking their comments on her Instagram profile. On the other hand, Megyn Kelly also took a dig at her in her episode saying, “Have some dignity and some respect for your setting in your circumstances. No one should be talking about your t-ts. Sorry. They should be talking about the inauguration.”

On the flip side, FLOTUS Melania Trump and Usha Vance graced the event with their classy outfits and the fans could not stop gushing over the beautiful ladies, hinting at the long-awaited comeback of fashion at the White House. Mark Zuckerberg has not responded to this incident yet.