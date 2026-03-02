Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump Over Jared Kushner’s Role in Iran Negotiations Before Strike

Mark Ruffalo has called out President Donald Trump after the United States and Israel’s joint strikes on Iran. The 58-year-old actor, who has been a long-time Trump critic, slammed the latter’s administration in a recent social media post.

Resharing a post, Ruffalo wrote, “He was sent to make sure we went to war.” The post he reshared was in reference to Trump sending Jared Kushner to lead negotiations with Iran instead of an actual diplomat.

The post read, “Just a reminder: instead of an actual diplomat, we sent Trump’s deeply compromised son-in-law as the lead negotiator to avert war with Iran.” The president sending his son-in-law in an effort to prevent a war with Iran wasn’t the best decision, according to political experts, and Ruffalo agreed with the same.

This was a high-stakes negotiation dictating the fate of the Middle East. Kushner was supposed to negotiate a diplomatic solution before the strike. The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has now triggered chaos in the Middle East with retaliatory actions.

Just a reminder: instead of an actual diplomat, we sent Trump’s deeply compromised son-in-law as the lead negotiator to avert war with Iran. https://t.co/mCFrSwgCUW — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 28, 2026

Ruffalo’s take on the administration came right after he spoke out on Trump’s State of the Union address that sparked several controversies and left people divided. Earlier, the actor also blasted Trump’s policies that are reportedly making billionaires richer. Asking for the rich to be taxed, he said, “they can handle it, trust me.”

Ruffalo said that he understood the plight of working families and wanted policies to protect them.

He has repeatedly voiced his opinions on the current state of the economy, armed conflicts and war. Many people on social media have supported Ruffalo’s stand on Trump over what the latter claimed on wars during the 2024 elections.

One supporter pointed out, “I’m sure it was quite profitable for him.” Another one added, “Agree. We sent a real estate executive and Kushner to negotiate a deal. Is it crazy?” A third one asked why Kushner was sent since he doesn’t even work for the government.

Mark Ruffalo: “Tax the rich… They can handle it, trust me.”pic.twitter.com/UfEsH84alx — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 24, 2026

However, Make America Great Again (MAGA) loyalists didn’t hesitate to troll Ruffalo and his views. One of them questioned, “Hey Mark, have you spoken about the time the Iranian regime slaughtered 30,000 of their own people?” The regime had allegedly killed more than 30,000 Iranian citizens who were protesting after the economic crash and record-high inflation in the country.

Another one commented, “Your hatred for Trump blinds you to saving the Iranian people from a brutal leadership!”

Apart from Ruffalo, talk show host Rosie O’Donnell also slammed Trump, sharing screenshots of his old tweets.